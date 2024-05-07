ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2024: KKR Receives Major Boost With Rahmanullah Gurbaz Set To Rejoin Squad

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Gurbaz will return to the squad in a few days.
File Photo: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(Source: IANS)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have received a major boost to their Indian Premier League 2024 campaign as Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz is set to return to the squad. He was forced to fly out due to his mother’s illness ahead of the team’s fixture against Lucknow Super Giants.

Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper-batter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is set to return to the squad and he revealed the update with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Gurbaz revealed in his social media post that he had flown out of the country due to his mother’s illness. The right-handed batter’s recent announcement comes as a major boost for the franchise ahead of their next game against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

"After a short break from IPL due to my mother’s illness, i will join my KKR family very soon, thanks for all the messages and prayers, alhamdulillah she is feeling better now thanks," Gurbaz uploaded on X.

The 22-year-old has warmed the benches for most of the season as KKR opted to go with the opening pair of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine. Gurbaz joined Gujarat Titans in 2013 at a base price of Rs 50 lakh and scored 227 runs across seven games at a strike rate of 133.53 including two fifties. Ahead of the ongoing season, he was traded at the base price to KKR but hasn’t played a single game so far as Salt has provided the team with a blistering start scoring 249 runs at a staggering strike rate of 169.39. .

Also, they have backed Sunil Narine to open the innings and he is also shining with the willow and thus none of the opening slots are vacant for Gurbaz.

Read More

  1. World Cup 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz reprimanded by ICC for breaching Code of Conduct
  2. Gurbaz becomes 1st player from Afghanistan to score ODI ton on debut

TAGGED:

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERSRAHMANULLAH GURBAZIPL 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.