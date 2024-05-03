IPL 2024: Piyush Chawla Becomes Second-Highest Wicket-taker In Tournament History

Mumbai Indians' leg-spinner Piyush Chawla etched his name in the history books by becoming the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of Indian Premier League. He surpassed Dwayne Bravo by dismissing Rinku Singh in the seventh over of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and achieved the feat.

Coming into the match, Chawla was jointly in second place with the West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo taking 183 IPL scraps. Chawla had taken 183 wickets with an economy of 7.97 and a strike rate of 20.57. He has played for Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians so far in the lucrative competition.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is at the top of the list of bowlers taking the most wickets in the Indian Premier League with 200 wickets to his name.

The incident occurred in the seventh over of the innings when the veteran spinner tossed up a delivery in the line of middle and off, Rinku Singh who was facing the delivery tried to work it through the mid-wicket. However, he was early in the shot and ended up playing it straight into the hands of the bowler. Chawla took an easy catch and overtook Bravo with the dismissal.

Put into bat, KKR are in deep trouble having lost half of the side inside the first 10 overs. However, experienced Manish Pandey and Venkatesh Iyer are resurrecting the innings.

In the ongoing season, Chawla has picked four wickets with an economy of 9.85 and a strike rate of 31.5 before the ongoing match. He has represented India in seven T20Is taking four wickets with an economy of 6.56.

