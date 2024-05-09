IPL 2024 | Virat Kohli's Blistering Half-century Powers RCB To 60-Run Victory Over PBKS

Dharamshala: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 60 runs at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 242, PBKS never looked comfortable in chase and they kept losing their wickets. Rilee Rossouw was the highest run-getter for the team with a knock of 61 runs but he lacked support from the other end. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for RCB with three wickets to his name and support from other bowlers helped them skittle out PBKS on 181.

Being invited to bat first, Virat Kohli starred for RCB with a scintillating knock of 92 runs from just 47 deliveries. Rajat Patidar also chipped in with 55 runs from 23 deliveries and the team posted 241/7 as a result. Harshal Patel took three scalps for PBKS.

Match Live Updates Start From Here

Over 11-17 (181)

The wicket of Rossouw brought a turnaround in the game and PBKS batting unit fell like a pack of cards in the next seven overs. It appeared as if Shashank Singh is stepping up once more as he smacked a maximum against Karn Sharma in the 13th over but he was run out in the next over via unfortunate dismissal. After his wicket, no PBKS batter stayed in the middle for long and the innings were soon wrapped up. PBKS are now eliminated from the race to the playoffs.

Both the batters didn't take any risks and watched the first over closely after the timeout bowled by Will Jacks. But then, smashed 16 runs in the first over of Cameron Green. Rossouw then hammered Karn Sharma for a six and a four to take his side past the 100-run mark. Karn Sharma then made a solid comeback and picked a wicket of dangerous-looking Rilee Rossouw. RCB skipper then brought left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh into the attack against two right-hand batters and did well by not letting them free their arms. They are quite close to the score of RCB after 10 overs, but they need to score runs at 12+ run per over to win this clash and keep themselves alive in the race for playoffs.

Punjab Kings have gotten off to a brisk start, however, they still have a long way to go. They lost Prabhsimran Singh early on in the innings, but then Bairstow and Rossow whacked everything which came in their slot and managed to overcome classic yorkers bowled by Siraj and Yash Dayal. However, Ferguson and captain Faf du Plessis made a slower ball plan and got successful in it as Bairstow ended up giving a catch to the mid-off fielder. Despite losing a couple of wickets, Punjab Kings are on the right track to make a game out of it. They just can't afford to lose wickets in a bunch like they fell the pack of cards against CSK in the previous game here. They are slightly ahead of the required run rate and they need similar impactful innings from Shashank Singh and Rilee Rossow to keep the chase on.

END OF ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU INNINGS