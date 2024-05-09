IPL 2024 | Virat Kohli's Blistering Half-century Powers RCB To 60-Run Victory Over PBKS

Dharamshala: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 60 runs at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday.
Chasing a target of 242, PBKS never looked comfortable in chase and they kept losing their wickets. Rilee Rossouw was the highest run-getter for the team with a knock of 61 runs but he lacked support from the other end. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for RCB with three wickets to his name and support from other bowlers helped them skittle out PBKS on 181.
Being invited to bat first, Virat Kohli starred for RCB with a scintillating knock of 92 runs from just 47 deliveries. Rajat Patidar also chipped in with 55 runs from 23 deliveries and the team posted 241/7 as a result. Harshal Patel took three scalps for PBKS.
- Over 11-17 (181)
The wicket of Rossouw brought a turnaround in the game and PBKS batting unit fell like a pack of cards in the next seven overs. It appeared as if Shashank Singh is stepping up once more as he smacked a maximum against Karn Sharma in the 13th over but he was run out in the next over via unfortunate dismissal. After his wicket, no PBKS batter stayed in the middle for long and the innings were soon wrapped up. PBKS are now eliminated from the race to the playoffs.
- Over 7-10 (114/3)
Both the batters didn't take any risks and watched the first over closely after the timeout bowled by Will Jacks. But then, smashed 16 runs in the first over of Cameron Green. Rossouw then hammered Karn Sharma for a six and a four to take his side past the 100-run mark. Karn Sharma then made a solid comeback and picked a wicket of dangerous-looking Rilee Rossouw. RCB skipper then brought left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh into the attack against two right-hand batters and did well by not letting them free their arms. They are quite close to the score of RCB after 10 overs, but they need to score runs at 12+ run per over to win this clash and keep themselves alive in the race for playoffs.
- Over 1-6 (75/2)
Punjab Kings have gotten off to a brisk start, however, they still have a long way to go. They lost Prabhsimran Singh early on in the innings, but then Bairstow and Rossow whacked everything which came in their slot and managed to overcome classic yorkers bowled by Siraj and Yash Dayal. However, Ferguson and captain Faf du Plessis made a slower ball plan and got successful in it as Bairstow ended up giving a catch to the mid-off fielder. Despite losing a couple of wickets, Punjab Kings are on the right track to make a game out of it. They just can't afford to lose wickets in a bunch like they fell the pack of cards against CSK in the previous game here. They are slightly ahead of the required run rate and they need similar impactful innings from Shashank Singh and Rilee Rossow to keep the chase on.
END OF ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU INNINGS
- Over 15-20 (241/7)
Cameron Green and Virat Kohli took charge and whacked almost everything which came their way. He didn't show any respect to the bowlers and accumulated 21 runs off the 16th over, followed by 15 runs over bowled by Harshal Patel which took the teams' score past the 200-run mark. Arshdeep Singh came out to bowl the 18th over of the innings and was sent to the fence on the first two deliveries by Virat Kohli before giving a dolly at deep point. He missed out on his well-deserved century by eight runs and this time no one can put a finger on his strike rate as well. However, the show needed to go on and Karthik and Green did it in a style. 17 runs came off the 18th over, 21 off the 19th. But then, Harshal Patel bowled an exceptional final over to bring them back momentum going into the dugout ahead of their batting. He picked up three wickets in his final over and restricted RCB to 241 runs who were looking solid to achieve the 260-run mark.
- Over 11-15 (164/3)
After the rain halted, RCB Batters Virat Kohli and Cameron Green nicely paced their innings and ensured that they didn't lose a wicket there. They smashed at least one boundary in every over and continued with the momentum. Sam Curran brought Liam Livingstone in the attack and he almost delivered a wicket for his side. Once again Virat Kohli got dropped, this time it was at mid-wicket albeit it was a difficult chance. RCB have slowed down a bit, as the scoring rate has gone down a bit, they have the required firepower in their arsenal which can take them to a 220-230 run mark from here.
- Over 7-10 (119/3)
The real task ahead of Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli was to maintain the same run rate after the powerplay and they did it quite beautifully. They smashed every bowler that they faced after the powerplay and accumulated 63 runs off the last four overs. Rahul Chahar went for 18, Kaverappa went for 16 in his last over of the spell, Arshdeep leaked 16 runs off his second, and Sam Curran gave 13 runs in his second. However, there was a sigh of relief when Sam Curran picked a wicket of the dangerous-looking Rajat Patidar on 55 off 22 balls. Patidar completed his half-century in just 21 balls and provided the boost which RCB were looking for desperately. RCB will be eyeing something near the 230-run mark after that blistering start.
- Over 1-6 (56/2)
Despite dropping three catches, PBKS have managed to pick up a couple of crucial wickets - both falling to debutant Kaverappa. He should've had Kohli and Patidar too, but didn't get support from his fielders. The best thing which RCB have shown today is their aggressive approach with the bat. They have got the success in finding boundaries every over which has helped them to put up a healthy total after the powerplay. Punjab Kings need to improve their fielding despite the fact that it is the ground where generally players cannot settle themselves under the ball due to a high magnitude.
- Impact Substitutes
Punjab Kings: Harpreet Brar, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Nathan Ellis
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal, Mayank Dagar
- Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson
Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran(c), Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa
- Toss
Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran won the toss and opt to bowl first.
