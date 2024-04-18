IPL 2024: Mumbai emerge triumphant against Punjab by 9 runs

Chandigarh: Ashutosh Sharma almost single-handedly won Punjab Kings he game out of nowhere, but Mumbai Indians survived his stunning assault to win by nine runs in a thrilling match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Thursday evening.

Over 15-19.2 (PBKS 183)

Ashutosh Sharma had almost pulled off a heist here but Mumbai made a comeback at the right moment and sealed the deal. Ashutosh after completing his half century got out when he played one straight into the hands of Mohammed Nabi at deep mid-wicket boundary. Harpreet Brar also gave a small contribution scoring 21 off 20 balls but got out in the second last over. Rabada smashed a first ball six to keep Punjab's hopes alive as there were required only 12 runs off last over, but got run out on the first ball in search of second run. And once again Punjab have lost their match in the final over of the game. It's their fifth loss of seven matches while Mumbai have won their third.

Once again, the iconic pair of the ongoing season for Punjab Kings- Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh are on the crease. Ashutosh Sharma has looked in different form as he smashed three sixes and a boundary and give the boost to Punjab's innings which they were looking for. But then, Hardik Pandya made a right move and called Bumrah back into the attack and he removed the well set Shashank. Bumrah then bowled a no ball against Ashutosh and he hit him for a six over fine leg on free hit. Shepher bowled the 14th over and Ashutosh smacked him for a six on the first ball, but the right-hand bowler then made a nice comeback in the over and conceded only two single one of which came as a leg bye.

Shashank saw the leg-spinner bowling as an opportunity and smashed A six to Shreyas Gopal. But then, Harpreet Bhatia played one straight back to the bowler and lost his wicket in the same over. However, Shashank then again smashed a couple of sixes against Shreyas Gopal and brought back the momentum in his side's favour. But once again, they lost a wicket, this time its vice-captain Jitesh Sharma who was trapped in front of the stumps and again just when we all thought Punjab were ready to launch they lost a wicket. This has been a story for PBKS not just in one match, but throughout the tournament. They are ahead in the runs tally after the halfway stage, but they have lost 5 more wickets compared to their opponent.

MI pacers rip apart Punjab's top order, picking four crucial wickets in the powerplay. Coetzee removed opener Prabhsimran Singh in his first over and then Bumrah claimed wickets including Punjab skipper Sam Curran and Rilee Rossouw with a brilliant yorker. Punjab were on nine runs with just one ball bowled in the innings and then they found themselves at 40/4 after the powerplay. More importantly, they lost their most experienced or overseas batters including Liam Livingstone as well. Shashank Singh, arguably the most dependable batter of the season for PBKS, forged a small partnership and ensured that they won't lose another wicket in the powerplay.

End of Mumbai Indians' innings