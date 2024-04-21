IPL 2024 | PBKS vs GT: Gujarat Won By Three Wickets In Low-scoring Affair

Chandigarh: The match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kin0s turned out to be a low-scoring contest with the former winning by three wickets. GT were headed for an easy chase but they lost four wickets in quick succession and were reduced to 103/4 from 66/0. However, Rahul Tewatia provided final flourish with unbeaten 36 runs from 18 deliveries to secure a three-wicket victory for the team.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Kings opted to bat first but they lost wickets at a consistent basis after the openers stitched a 52-run opening stand. R Sai Kishore picked four wickets for the side. PBKS were bundled out on 142 as a result.

Match Live Updates Starts From Here

Over 15-19.1 (146/7)

Three wickets fell from the other end but Rahul Tewatia ensured a smooth passage for the chasing side. The left-handed batter amassed 36 runs from 18 balls and stayed in the middle till guiding the team over the finish line. A brilliant finish from Tewatia and GT will hope that he will deliver in the upcoming matches as well.

Three wickets fell from the other end but Rahul Tewatia ensured a smooth passage for the chasing side. The left-handed batter amassed 36 runs from 18 balls and stayed in the middle till guiding the team over the finish line. A brilliant finish from Tewatia and GT will hope that he will deliver in the upcoming matches as well. Over 11-14 (101/4)

Livingstone has brought back life into this contest by dismissing Gill and Miller. He finished his spell with impressive figures of 4-0-19-2. The asking rate is still under 9 RPO and GT have enough firepower. They also have Rahul Tewatia in the dugout, who also always completes the heist against Punjab Kings. Punjab Kings are left with only one over of spin but have plenty of overs from pacers. It will be interesting to see how Sam Curran manages his bowlers and whether they will be able to make an out from these. Curran then removed well set batter Sai Sudharshan as he chopped one on to his stumps. However, GT got couple of boundaries in the over which was preety much needed for the visitors.

Livingstone has brought back life into this contest by dismissing Gill and Miller. He finished his spell with impressive figures of 4-0-19-2. The asking rate is still under 9 RPO and GT have enough firepower. They also have Rahul Tewatia in the dugout, who also always completes the heist against Punjab Kings. Punjab Kings are left with only one over of spin but have plenty of overs from pacers. It will be interesting to see how Sam Curran manages his bowlers and whether they will be able to make an out from these. Curran then removed well set batter Sai Sudharshan as he chopped one on to his stumps. However, GT got couple of boundaries in the over which was preety much needed for the visitors. Over 7-10 (68/2)

As soon as the powerplay ended, Sam Curran introduced spin. The spinners kept it very tight and forced batters to play almost every delivery. Only 24 runs came off the last four overs and picked a wicket of in-form Shubman Gill. Gill tried to play a lofted shot over the long-on fielder for a six, but the ball turned just before the connection of the ball with bat and mistimed it. Kagiso Rabada completed the catch successfully and Punjab Kings are back in the game now.

As soon as the powerplay ended, Sam Curran introduced spin. The spinners kept it very tight and forced batters to play almost every delivery. Only 24 runs came off the last four overs and picked a wicket of in-form Shubman Gill. Gill tried to play a lofted shot over the long-on fielder for a six, but the ball turned just before the connection of the ball with bat and mistimed it. Kagiso Rabada completed the catch successfully and Punjab Kings are back in the game now. Over 1-6 (44/1)

Wriddhiman Saha collected a boundary against Kagiso Rabada in the first over. Arshdeep Singh bowled a tidy over, but then Gil smashed back-to-back boundaries against Rabada in the next over. Arshdeep provided the much needed breakthrough for Punjab as Saha got caught at short mid-wicket in the fourth over. Sai Sudharsan started his innings with a first ball boundary with a cracking square cut. Punjab did well and didn't let the game go far away from their hands, however Gill and Sai Sudharshan have spent much time crease and should start to play their start to not just win the game, but improved their net run-rate.

End of Punjab Kings Innings

Over 16-20 (142)

Punjab didn't get the moment after the loss Prabhsimran Singh in the last over of the powerplay. They kept losing wickets at regular interval. No batter has really stand up and score some runs. The famous pair of Ashutosh and Shashank couldn't do any wonders for their team. Sai Kishore being the pick of the bowlers with a 4-fer. Punjab crossed the 140-mark thanks to a cameo from Harpreet Brar, he spinning all-rounder struck a few boundaries to get them to a respectable total, while the other Harpreet struggled and wasted Punjab's impact sub card.

Punjab didn't get the moment after the loss Prabhsimran Singh in the last over of the powerplay. They kept losing wickets at regular interval. No batter has really stand up and score some runs. The famous pair of Ashutosh and Shashank couldn't do any wonders for their team. Sai Kishore being the pick of the bowlers with a 4-fer. Punjab crossed the 140-mark thanks to a cameo from Harpreet Brar, he spinning all-rounder struck a few boundaries to get them to a respectable total, while the other Harpreet struggled and wasted Punjab's impact sub card. Over 11-15 (97/6)

PBKS keep losing wicket as they lost Livingstone (6 off 9 balls), Jitesh Sharma (13 off 12 balls), and Ashutosh Sharma (3 off 8 balls). It's down to Shashank yet again and full credit to him for playing Noor sensibly. Only one more over of Rashid to follow and then he can counterattack. Sai Kishore will be an interesting battle though. PBKS had a great platform but the Afghan boys just spun a web to put the hosts a bit off track and sidelined Punjab from the contest. Harpreet Bhatia replaced Prabhsimran Singh in the playing as PBKS lost six wickets for only 92 runs. Rashid Khan finished his spell at 4-0-15-1 while Noor finished with 4-0-20-2.

PBKS keep losing wicket as they lost Livingstone (6 off 9 balls), Jitesh Sharma (13 off 12 balls), and Ashutosh Sharma (3 off 8 balls). It's down to Shashank yet again and full credit to him for playing Noor sensibly. Only one more over of Rashid to follow and then he can counterattack. Sai Kishore will be an interesting battle though. PBKS had a great platform but the Afghan boys just spun a web to put the hosts a bit off track and sidelined Punjab from the contest. Harpreet Bhatia replaced Prabhsimran Singh in the playing as PBKS lost six wickets for only 92 runs. Rashid Khan finished his spell at 4-0-15-1 while Noor finished with 4-0-20-2. Over 7-10 (74/3)

GT spinners brought themselves back into the game. Rossouw fell early to Noor's googly and Rashid Khan got rid off skipper Sam Curran as GT used 2 successful reviews. No boundary came from the last three overs for Punjab Kings. GT have put Punjab Batters under immese pressure now. Jitesh Sharma, vice-captain of the Punjab Kings, needs to step up and score some runs for the hosts to post a defendable total.

GT spinners brought themselves back into the game. Rossouw fell early to Noor's googly and Rashid Khan got rid off skipper Sam Curran as GT used 2 successful reviews. No boundary came from the last three overs for Punjab Kings. GT have put Punjab Batters under immese pressure now. Jitesh Sharma, vice-captain of the Punjab Kings, needs to step up and score some runs for the hosts to post a defendable total. Over 1-6 (56/1)

Azmatullah Omarzai bowled a tight first over as he found the swing. But then they didn't waste any time and smashed 21 runs off the over of Sandeep Warrier. Sam Curran then took on Omarzai and collected 11 runs in his second over. As the runs flowing, Shubman Gill brought Mohit Sharma into the attack for the first time in the ongoing season. Rashid Khan bowled a decent first over, conceding only three runs. Prabhsimran Singh then smashed a six over third-man to Mohit Sharma, before edging the next ball behind the wickets. Rilee Rossouw also smashed a first-ball boundary and finished the powerplay with 56 runs on the board after losing only one wicket.

Azmatullah Omarzai bowled a tight first over as he found the swing. But then they didn't waste any time and smashed 21 runs off the over of Sandeep Warrier. Sam Curran then took on Omarzai and collected 11 runs in his second over. As the runs flowing, Shubman Gill brought Mohit Sharma into the attack for the first time in the ongoing season. Rashid Khan bowled a decent first over, conceding only three runs. Prabhsimran Singh then smashed a six over third-man to Mohit Sharma, before edging the next ball behind the wickets. Rilee Rossouw also smashed a first-ball boundary and finished the powerplay with 56 runs on the board after losing only one wicket. Impact Substitutes

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar

Punjab Kings: Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shivam Singh

Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shivam Singh Playing XI

Gujarat Titans : Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier, Mohit Sharma

Punjab Kings: Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier, Mohit Sharma Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh Toss

Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran won the toss and chose to bat first against Gujarat Titans.