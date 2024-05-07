IPL 2024 | How Punjab Kings Can Qualify For Playoffs

Hyderabad: With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 entering its business end, the race to the playoffs has intensified. Punjab Kings are currently at the eighth position in the points table with just four victories from 11 matches. They still have three more games to go in the upcoming days and the side would like to capitalise on the slim chance they have to finish fourth in the points table.

The side has produced an average performance with only batter Shashank Singh amassing 300-plus runs in the season. Jonny Bairstow has scored 257 runs while Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh have been leading wicket-takers for the side. Although the performance of the team hasn't been up to the mark, they still have chances to enter playoffs but giving their best is a must for them to up their game.

PBKS To Win All Their Remaining Games

The side has earned eight points so far in the cash rich tournament and they will play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Considering the current form of the team, RR and SRH will present an extremely tough challenge for the team. The first and foremost requirement to enter the playoffs for the team is to win all their matches and end the tournament with 16 points.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are out of bounds for the franchise as both of them have already earned 16 points. Chennai Supe Kings (CSK) have a healthy net run rate and thus, PBKS can contend for the fourth spot in the points table.

SRH, LSG lose a couple of games

Out of their three remaining matches, both of the teams must lose two games each. Because more than a single win will take them beyond 14 points and that will make things tough for PBKS. So, for PBKS they will have to hope that both of the team lose one match each and gets stuck at 14 points. However, PBKS must also ensure some big wins to beat SRH in the terms of net run rate as the latter have a superior net rate.

DC, RCB lose one game each

Wins in all remaining matches will take DC to 16 points and so PBKS will hope that the side loses at least one match. Three wins for RCB will take them to 14 points but they have a better net run rate than PBKS and that will make things difficult for PBKS. Thus, they will need RCB to lose at least one more fixture to advance into the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians are already out of the lucrative tournament while Gujarat Titans have a low net run rate and so even if they win all the matches their net run rate will be an issue to make the last four.