IPL 2024: Newly-Developed Mullanpur Stadium to Host Punjab Kings' Home Matches

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Punjab Kings on Monday announced that their home matches for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will be held at the newly-developed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali.

The Punjab Kings announced on Monday that the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali, has been created for their home matches in the 2019 Indian Premier League.

Mohali: Punjab Kings on Monday announced that their home matches for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will be held at the newly-developed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali. The stadium, which has hosted domestic matches for the last couple of years, comprises all the modern facilities and top class infrastructure, and can accommodate 33,000 spectators.

The stadium also has a well-equipped herringbone drainage system, which helps in removal of water within 25-30 minutes after the rain stops. Instead of the traditional soil, the ground is made of sand, which is difficult to maintain, but provides good stability. It is equipped with two international-standard dressing rooms having facilities for steam, sauna and ice bath, while a world-class gym has also been set up at this complex.

The stadium will officially be inaugurated when Punjab Kings begin their campaign against the Delhi Capitals on March 23. The franchise's long-standing home venue -- Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium -- has a capacity of 27,000. The franchise had been playing its home matches there since the IPL's inaugural edition in 2008.

TAGGED:

IPL 2024Mullanpur StadiumPunjab Kings

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

EXCLUSIVE | Space Career on Your Mind? 'Moon Man' Mylswamy Annadurai Explains Future of This Sky-Rocketing Sector

WTO: India's Permanent Solution Push for Public Stockholding of Food Grains to Ensure Food Security

IBSA Calls for Human-Centric, Ethical Use of Emerging Technologies

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.