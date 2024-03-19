IPL 2024: Navjot Singh Sidhu Returns to Commentary Box as Star Sports Acquire His Services

Hyderabad: Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who also became a popular name in the Indian households thanks to his commentary stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to be the commentator once again in the upcoming season. Sidhu has been roped in by Star Sports for the season as the tournament will commence from March 22.

Sidhu was known for his one-liners from the commentary box in the IPL and he used to entertain the audiences while narrating the game. However, he entered politics in 2004 and the commentary job had taken a backseat. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contested elections from Amritsar constituency. Sidhu held the seat till 2014 as he won consecutive elections.

In a social media post, Star Sports announced that they are acquiring the services of the former Indian batter.

"A wise man once said, "Hope is the biggest ‘tope’"

And this wise man, the great @sherryontopp

himself, has joined our Incredible StarCast! 👏

Don't miss his incredible commentary (and gajab one-liners) in #IPLOnStar - STARTS MAR 22, 6:30 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports Network!," Star tweeted.

IPL is set to start on March 22 with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings facing each other in the tournament opener.