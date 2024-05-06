IPL 2024 | Surya hits unbeaten ton as Mumbai Indians thrash SRH by 7 wickets

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai Indians rode on Suryakumar Yadav's blistering unbeaten 102 off just 51 balls to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium here.

A quickfire unbeaten 35 off just 17 balls by skipper Pat Cummins helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post a challenging 173 for 8 but the chase was a walk in the part for the Hardik Pandya-led side, thanks to Surya, who struck 12 boundaries and six maximums. He found an able partner in Tilak Varma (37 not out off 32 balls) as the duo stitched an unbroken stand of 143 runs for the fourth wicket and romped the side home with 16 balls to spare.

Surya, who was the cynosure of eyes, was adjudged as the Player of the Match. At one stage, Mumbai Indians was teetering at 31/3 as their top-order collapsed but Surya anchored the chase with perfection.

Surya's 100 was the 12th of the ongoing 2024 edition of the cash-rich league. This was Surya's second century for the Mumbai Indians and his 143-run unbroken stand for the fourth wicket was the highest for Mumbai Indians for fourth wicket or below and the duo surpassed unbeaten 131 conjured by C Anderson and former skipper Rohit Sharma against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in 2015.

Here are the updates from the second innings:

Over 16-17.2 (174/3)

It was just a matter of time for Mumbai Indians to grab two points and Suryakumar Yadav fittingly finished the game with a six off left-arm pacer T Natarajan and in the process also notched his hundred.

Over 11-16 (149/3)

It was T Natarajan, who was once again at the receiving end as Mumbai Indians amassed 9 runs off the 11th over and the duo of Tilak Varma-Suryakumar Yadav was taking the game deep. In the 12th over bowled by Nitish Reddy, Surya and Tilak Varma hit a boundary each as the hosts crossed the 100-run mark. The required run rate was still under control. In the 13th over, Surya notched up his fifty and became the second batter after Rohit Sharma to record 25 scores of 50 plus for Mumbai Indians in the cash-rich league. In the 13th over only, Surya hammered another two boundaries in the 13th over and Mumbai Indians needed 55 runs from the last seven overs. There was no stopping Surya who struck a maximum in the 14th over as Mumbai Indians inched close to the target. 46 runs were needed off the final six overs and with both the batters set, Mumbai should be comfortably home. It was Surya's show at the Wankhede and this time it was Shahbad Ahmad, who was taken to task. Mumbai Indians were on 139/3 after 15 overs and needed 35 runs off the final five overs. Surya was playing a spectacular knock to remember and Tilak Varma was happily playing second fiddle. But he too was playing shots at will. Mumbai Indians just needed 25 runs off the final 4 overs.

Over 7-10 (84/3)

There was no stopping local boy Surya, who was soon in his element and he took Marco Jansen to task in the 7th over. Surya disdainfully hit the pacer for two successive boundaries and a six over fine-leg and on the final ball once again hit a maximum as Mumbai collected 22 runs off the over and raced to 74/3 after 7 overs. Left-arm pacer T Natarajan was introduced in the attack in the eighth over and Tilak Varma welcomed the speedster with a boundary. But the pacer made a remarkable comeback as he conceded just 5 overs off it. Nitish Kumar Reddy was introduced in the attack in the ninth over and Tilak played out the first three balls with utmost caution. On the fourth, Tilak hit Reddy a boundary and that brought up a fifty-run partnership between the two. Skipper Pat Cummins bowled four successive dot balls in the 10th over and put pressure back on the opposition. Surya ran a single on the fifth ball and the sixth ball was once again a dot as Cummins conceded just 1 run off it. Mumbai at the halfway mark was poised at 84/3 and needed 90 runs from the last 10 overs.

Over 1-6 (52/3)

Mumbai Indians lost their top three including both the openers Rohit Sharma (4) and Ishan Kishan (9) cheaply as Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Marco Jansen bagged a wicket each. One-down Naman Dhir (0) also did not trouble the scorers as he was caught by Marco Jansen off Bhuvneshwar and walked back to the pavilion. Mumbai was in all sorts of bother at 31 for 3. It was another bad day for former skipper Rohit Sharma and so was it for Ishan Kishan. Tilak Varma and the experienced Surya Kumar Yadav now needed to first steady the ships. Varma hit a boundary on the first ball of the sixth over off skipper Pat Cummins and then Surya's top edge flew into the stands on the third ball. It was a kind of over that Mumbai Indians needed as Varma hit a boundary on the fifth ball. The hosts amassed 16 runs off it and after six overs were poised at 52 for 3.

Here are the updates from the first innings:

Over 15-20 (173/8)

Sunrisers Hyderabad kept losing wickets at regular intervals and this time it was the turn of Shahbaz Ahamad to walk back to the changing room. In the 16th over, Ahamad (10) was caught by Suryakumar Yadav as Hardik Pandya got his second wicket of the match as Mumbai Indians were at the top. Hardik took his third wicket in the game when he cleaned up Marco Jansen in the same 16th over. Abdul Samad also did not trouble the scorers as he fell cheaply on just three runs. Chawla trapped Samad in front of the wickets. The batter unsuccessfully reviewed it and went back to the pavilion. Pat Cummins was the lone warrior for the visitors and he and Sanvir Singh would like to ensure that the side goes past the 150-run mark. Cummins played a late cut off pacer Jasprit Bumrah as Sunrisers notched up their team fifth in the 19th over. Bumrah bowled a superb 19th over as the right-arm speedster conceded just 8 runs off it. The final over was bowled by Thushara and it was once again Cummins who hit a maximum over the bowler's head on the fourth ball of it. Thanks to late onslaught by Cummins, SRH, who were 95 for 5 at a stage posted 173/8

Over 10-15 (120/5)

It was experienced Piyush Chawla, who dismissed Travis Head (48 off 30 balls), just when the Australian was looking to play more aggressively. The left-handed opener gave a dolly top Tilak Varma at deep backward squad. Now the onus to post a challenging total was on Heinrich Klassen and Nitish Reddy. However, skipper Hardik Pandya struck for the first time as he removed Nitish Reddy, who was caught by Anshul Kamboj as the debutant was having a game to remember. Piyush Chawla showed his mettle as he cleaned up Heinrich Klaasen (2) in the 13th over as SRH lost half of their side for 96. Now the onus to post a challenging total was on Marco Jansen and Shahbaz Ahamad. Jasprit Bumrah did not allow the duo to play their shots and conceded just six runs in the 14th over. Marco Jansen struck a maximum on the penultimate ball of the 15th over and then on the final ball of the 15th over as SRH amassed 13 runs off it. The two batters will need to score big if SRH has to give their bowlers something to defend.

Over 7-10 (88/2)

Travis Head got a life when Nuwan Thushara dropped a sitter at third man on the second ball of the eight over off Mohit Kamboj. Kamboj, however, made the capacity crowd erupt into joy when he cleaned up Mayank Agarwal on the fourth ball of the eight over. Agarwal (5) walked back to the dressing room without troubling the scorers much as Sunrisrs lost their second wicket for 68. Agarwal and Head added just 12 runs for the second wicket. Mayank became Anshul Kamboj's maiden IPL wicket. Nitish Reddy, who joined Head in the middle, was soon in his element. He hammered two boundaries off rival skipper Hardik Pandya in the 9th over as SRH added 11 runs to their scoreboard. Kamboj conceded only six runs in the 10th over and at the halfway stage, SRH was poised at 88/2.

Overs 1-6 (56/1)

Sunrisers Hyderabad started steadily as they scored 7 runs in the first over bowled by pacer Nuwan Thushara. Thushara conceded a boundary on the final ball of the over, an inside edge, coming off Travis Head's willow. Abhishek Sharma freed his arms and hammered debutant Anhsul Kamboj for a six, the first of the game, over the extra-cover region and then once again Travis Head's inside edge ran to the fence as Sunrisers Hyderabad amassed 14 runs of the over. However, both the openers upped the ante in the next three overs, as the visitors completed the team 50 in the fifth over. Head was the more aggressive of the two as he played round the park with utmost ease. He was brutal on Anshul Kamboj in the fifth over as SRH amassed 19 runs off it. However, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah sent back Abhishek Sharma (11 off 16 balls) after he edged to wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan in the sixth over. Abhishek and Head added 56 runs for the first wicket. Mayank Agarwal, who was drafted into the playing XI, joined Travis Head in the middle. Sharma just hit one maximum in his short stay at the crease.

Toss

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl. Hardik at the toss said that the five-time champions have made a one-change while Sunrisers have included Mayank Agarwal in their side. Mumbai Indians have left out all-rounder Gerald Coetzee and included Anshul Kamboj, who is making his debut. Anshul is a 23-year-old all-rounder from Haryana who bowls right-arm medium pace. Hailing from Karnal, Anshul has represented India U-19 in the past. He is the second Indian player to debut for Mumbai Indias in this season of the Indian Premier League after Naman Dhir. He has taken 17 wickets in just 10 matches in the most recent edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Wankhede crowd cheered for their skipper Hardik and as usual, it was a sea of blue at the iconic South Mumbai venue.

Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(captain), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(wicket-keeper), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan