IPL 2024 | Mohit Sharma Bowls Most Expensive Spell In Tournament History

Mohit Sharma bowled most expensive spell in the IPL history.

Gujarat Titans' bowler Mohit Sharma registered the most expensive figures in the IPL history in the match against Delhi Capitals by conceding 73 runs from his four overs. The pacer overtook pacer Basil Thampi who had the previous record to his name with bowling figures of 70/0 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2018.

Delhi: The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans turned out to be a forgettable outing for pacer Mohit Sharma as he recorded the most expensive spell in the history of the Indian Premier League due to DC skipper Rishabh Pant’s carnage for the batting side.

Mohit conceded 73 runs from his four overs without taking wickets and surpassed the previous record of Basil Thampi who had leaked 70 runs while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2018.

Pacer Yash Dayal is placed third in the list of bowlers with the most expensive spell in the cash-rich tournament as he gave away 69 runs in his spell for Guarat Titans against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023.

GT elected to bowl after winning the toss at the Arun Jaitely Stadium but their decision turned out to be costly as the duo of Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs inked carnage in the last five overs. They helped DC accumulate 97 runs in the last five overs, which is the second-highest number of runs in the last five overs of an IPL innings. 224/4 was also the third-highest total for Delhi Capitals in tournament history.

Pant played a knock of unbeaten 88 runs from 43 balls laced with eight sixes while Tristan Stubbs played a cameo of unbeaten 26 runs from seven deliveries. All-rounder Axar Patel also scored 66 runs from 43 deliveries.

With his 50+ score, Pant became the batter to score the second-highest number of fifties (19) for Delhi Capitals overtaking Shikhar Dhawan. David Warner is at the top with 24 half-centuries to his name.

