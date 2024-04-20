IPL 2024: MI Batter Tim David And Batting Coach Kieron Pollard Fined For Breaching Code Of Conduct

Mullanpur: Mumbai Indians’ batter Tim David and Kieron Pollard have been penalised for beaching the code of conduct by the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the match against Punjab Kings at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 18.

“Mumbai Indians batter Tim David and Batting Coach Kieron Pollard have been fined for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct during their team’s Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Punjab Kings at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 18,” the official release revealed.

“David and Pollard committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. David and Pollard were each fined 20 per cent of their respective match fees. Both admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.”

The incident comes after a viral video of the MI dugout helping Suryakumar Yadav take a review surfaced on social media. In the video, it was seen that the MI support staff along with David and Pollard were providing assistance to the batter in deciding about the review.

The incident occurred in the 15th over when the umpire deemed a wide outside-off delivery to be legal. However, the batter was in dilemma whether to challenge the decision or not for a wide call. However, MI head coach Mark Boucher was seen gesturing from the dugout that it was wide while Pollard and David urged him to take a review.

