IPL 2024: Matt Henry Replaces David Willey in Lucknow Super Giants Squad

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants have roped in New Zealand right-arm pacer Matt Henry as a replacement for England left-arm pacer David Willey on Saturday. .

Willey had withdrawn from the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 citing personal reasons. The left-arm seamer had complained of mental fatigue after staying away for more than two months on the trot coming into the cash-rich league. He has featured in other T20 franchise leagues including International League T20 and Pakistan Super League and played for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Multan Sultans last year.

LSG bought the Englishmen at a base price of ₹2 crores in the mini IPL auction held in Dubai in December 2022. Previously, he represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2022 and 2023. He became the second Lucknow player and the third England cricketer after Harry Brook (Delhi Capitals), Jason Roy (Kolkata Knight Riders), and Mark Wood (Lucknow Super Giants) were pulled out by the England Cricket Board to manage his workload ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Henry received the ₹1.2 crore deal from the franchise to feature in their squad for the remainder of the tournament. This will be his third IPL team after previously being a part of Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, for whom he played two matches in IPL 2017.

Overall, the 32-year-old Henry has represented New Zealand in 25 Tests, 82 ODIs and 17 T20Is, grabbing 256 wickets.