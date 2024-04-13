IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants To Wear Mohun Bagan Jersey In KKR Clash

Lucknow Super Giants is all set to wear the Mohun Bagan jersey against KKR

Lucknow Super Giants are all set to wear Mohun Bagan Jersey in their upcoming fixture of the Indian Premier League on April 14. Sanjeev Goenka, the owner of the Kolkata-based football club, also owns the franchise.

Kolkata: Lucknow Super Giants are set to feature in the green and maroon jersey inspired by Indian football club, Mohan Bagan, in their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14. The fixture will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it will be a crucial one for the team since they lost against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous game. The decision to switch the jersey comes as both the teams have the same owner Indian billionaire businessman Sanjiv Goenka.

This will not be the first occasion when LSG will wear the jersey as they did the same in the match against the same opponents last year. LSG will aim to garner some support from the spectators with this football connection as both sides will try to find winning ways. LSG suffered a defeat against DC in their previous game while KKR lost against CSK in their last match.

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG) acquired the Lucknow franchise after IPL’s expansion in 2022, which also holds principal ownership of Mohun Bagan, in which the group holds a majority stake. In the previous fixture when LSG wore the green and maroon jersey they clinched a thrilling victory over the rivals by a margin of one run.

LSG have won three matches in the tournament so far out of the five matches they played in the competition and are placed at the fourth position in the points table.

