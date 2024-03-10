IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Name Phil Salt as Replacement for Jason Roy

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 33 minutes ago

Updated : 15 minutes ago

Jason Roy will play for KKR in upcoming season.

Kolkata Knight Riders have acquired the services of Phil Salt to replace England cricketer Jason Roy for the upcoming season.

Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named Phil Salt to replace Jason Roy for the upcoming season. The announcement was made through an official release.

After representing Delhi Capitals last year, Salt went unsold during the 2024 auction. He has been now bought by the franchise for a reserve price of 1.5 Crore rupees.

"Kolkata Knight Riders have named Phil Salt as a replacement for Jason Roy after the latter pulled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2024 owing to personal reasons. Having remained unsold in the auction after representing Delhi Capitals last year, this will be Salt's second season in the IPL. Bought at his reserve price of INR 1.5 crore, the aggressive wicket-keeper batter from England scored two consecutive T20I centuries against the West Indies in December last year. His 48-ball century in the 4th T20I at Trinidad is also the joint-fastest for England," an official release stated.

The addition of the England wicketkeeper batter will add to the roster of glovemen in the team. Roy has 1522 T20I runs to his name with a strike rate of 137.61. In T20 cricket, he has racked up 9155 runs with a strike rate of 142.11.

The upcoming season of the IPL will kick off on March 22 with Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

