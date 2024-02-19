IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Announce Dushmantha Chameera as Replacement for Gus Atkinson

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday announced that Dushamantha Chameera, who hails from Sri Lanka, will replace England pacer Gus Atkinson in the forthcoming 16th edition of the cash rich tournament.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday announced that Dushmantha Chameera, who hails from Sri Lanka, will replace England pacer Gus Atkinson in the forthcoming 16th edition of the cash-rich tournament.

Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday announced that Sri Lanka pacer Dushmantha Chameera as the replacement for England pacer Gus Atkinson for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Chameera, who played for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the previous edition of IPL, has received the ₹50 Lakhs deal for representing the two-time champion side. He didn't have a perfect last season, but he has recently helped the Dubai Capitals (DC) franchise to reach the summit clash in the International League T20 (ILT20), the United Arab Emirates-based franchise league.

On Monday, IPL released an official statement which stated, "Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement for England pacer Gus Atkinson for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024."

The right-arm pacer possesses the ability to bowl yorkers at will and swing the ball in both directions. He has also played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2018 and 2021 respectively.

"Chameera will join KKR at a reserve price of INR 50 Lakh. The Sri Lankan speedster, who is known for his pace, and can trouble the batters with his swing and seam movements, was a part of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 and 2021 IPL seasons, respectively. He represented Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 season, where he picked up nine wickets from 12 matches," the statement further added.

Atkinson was set to play in the cash-rich league for the first time and was picked for ₹1 crore by the two-time tournament-winning franchise at the 2024 auctions. However, the England Cricket Board is looking to manage Atkinson's workload as he has been on the road for quite some time.

The 26-year-old was part of the ODI World Cup squad held in India and appeared in three matches, before travelling with the team for white-ball tour to the West Indies. He is currently the part of the England's Test squad in India. However, the English speedster has not played any of the first three Tests with Ben Stokes and team management going for James Anderson and Mark Wood.

Read More

  1. Lucknow Super Giants Replace Shamar Joseph with Mark Wood
  2. 'Even if he wants to play on one leg': Irfan Pathan On MSD, IPL, and Thala's Future
  3. Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain Mumbai Indians: Irfan Pathan
  4. Performance in IPL Will Have Greater Significance Because of T20 WC Selection: Moody
Last Updated :2 hours ago

TAGGED:

IPL 2024Dushmantha ChameeraKolkata Knight RidersGus Atkinson replacement

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hand Grip Strength, Provides Vital Clues about Future Diseases; Get It Checked

Explained: Climate Change Adaptation Strategies for Potential Changes in the Environment

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.