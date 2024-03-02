IPL 2024: Klusener Named Lucknow Super Giants Assistant Coach

Lucknow: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise have named South African great Lance Klusener as the Assistant Coach for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

Klusener joins the team as an assistant coach and will work closely with head coach Justin Langer during the upcoming IPL season, a media statement posted by Lucknow Super Giants on their X, formerly known as Twitter, handle, stated.

During his playing days, Klusener was regarded as one of the finest all-rounders to have graced the limited overs game. He was also adjudged as the Player of the Tournament in the 1999 World Cup. After his retirement, Klusener, who is fondly and famously called Zulu, has gone on to build an enviable coaching resume for himself.

On the international stage, Klusener has served as the head coach of the Afghanistan national team and has also coached the Zimbabwe and South African national teams in varying capacities. The Protea legend is a familiar face in the Super Giants family having guided the Durban’s Super Giants to the SA20 final earlier this year.

For the record, 52-year-old Klusener played 49 Tests, 171 ODIs in his career. As a player, Klusener neither played any T20 International nor any Indian Premier League (IPL) game. The Lucknow Super Giants are led by flamboyant batter KL Rahul and they will be keen to win the title this season.