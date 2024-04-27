IPL 2024 : KL Rahul Becomes Fastest To Score 4,000 Runs As Opener

Lucknow: The game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) became a memorable one for the former skipper KL Rahul as he etched his name in the history books with his impressive knocks in the match. Rahul became the batter to score the fastest 4,000 IPL runs as an opener.

The Indian batter reached the milestone in 94 innings, which is the least amongst the batters, who have done it so far. Coming into the game, the 32-year-old needed just 35 runs to get to the landmark and he did it in the eighth over of the first innings as RR invited LSG to bat first after winning the toss.

Avesh Khan was bowling the over and he bowled a high full toss down the leg-side. Rahul didn’t need to do much as he just flicked the ball towards the on-side. Also, it was double damage for the bowling side as the six came off a height no-ball.

Also, Rahul became the fifth opener in the IPL to score 4,000-plus runs after Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle. Apart from the record, the wicketkeeper-batter also became the first player to score 1,000 runs for LSG in the match against Gujarat Titans. The right-handed batter has shown some good form in the tournament so far and is in the race to be the highest run-getter by the end of the tournament. He will be hoping to get a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad for the 2024 edition, which is to be held immediately after the conclusion of the IPL.