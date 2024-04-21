IPL 2024 | KKR vs RCB Live: KKR Beat RCB By One Run In Cliffhanger

Kolkata: Fast half-centuries by Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar were not enough for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they succumbed to an agonising one-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Jacks (55, 32b, 4x5, 5x6) and Patidar (52, 23b, 3x4, 5x6) kept RCB in the hunt but they could not chase down a daunting 223 target set by the KKR. RCB ended up at 221 all out despite a last-over blitz by Karn Sharma (20, 7b, 3x6). Andre Russell grabbed three wickets (3/25) while Sunil Narine and Harshit Rana grabbed two wickets apiece for the home side.

Earlier, skipper Shreyas Iyer's composed half-century and opener Phil Salt's initial blitzkrieg enabled KKR to score 222/6. Salt smashed 48 off 16 balls while skipper Iyer scored 50 off 36 balls. Ramandeep Singh (24) and Andre Russell (27) took the KKR total past the 220-run mark.

Cameron Green was the most successful bowler for RCB with figures of 2/35.

Match Live Updates Start From Here

Live updates from the second innings

Over 16-20 (174/6)

Dinesh Karthik and Suyash Prabhudesai forged a partnership to take RCB closer to the target. But then again the momentum shifted to KKR when Suyash Prabhudesai lost his wicket to Harshit Rana. The game was open for both teams. , they were in such a good position before they threw all of their wickets away. Now they find themselves in strife once more when it easily could've been a different story. 31 runs needed off 12 balls. Dinesh Karthik who has played some great knocks as finisher so far in the tournament failed to help RCB cross the finishing line as Andre Russell bowled a great 19th over conceding only 10 runs in the over. However, Karn Sharma, who came out to bat at number seven, smashed three sixes in the final over to bring RCB back in the game and almost win the match for the visitors. But then, Mitchell Starc used his experience and picked up a wicket of Karn Sharma on the fifth ball of the final over. Ferguson played the final delivery in the gap with three runs required in the over, but lost his wicket while taking the second run and KKR won the game by just one run. So, RCB have lost their seventh game of the ongoing season and are unofficially out of the race for the playoffs

This game is on a knife's edge. KKR were firmly in the backseat but some ordinary batting from RCB has allowed them a way back in. The required rate is just over 10 and with these two out there, it's very gettable but the problem for RCB is the wickets. They lose one more here and it could be curtains. Massive pressure on both sides and it'll come down to who can hold their nerves better. RCB lost four wickets including Patidar, Jacks, Lomror and Green inside two overs and once again allowed KKR to come in the game. Patidar made his second fifty of the season. And again, Dinesh Karthik will have to take responsibility to finish the match. RCB need 49 runs off the last five overs.

Both batters Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar didn't let the game slip away from their hands and kept smashing boundaries and sixes at regular intervals. Will Jacks completed his half-century in just 53 runs off 29 balls. Patidar smashed three sixes and a four to Suyash Prabhudesai in his second over of the match and took the teams score to 122/2. After the halfway stage RCB are the favourites and from a team which can beat RCB is RCB.

Virat Kohli got off to a flier. He smashed a six and a four in the first two overs of the powerplay, but then lost his wicket in a very controversial way. Skipper du Plessis fell to Varun Chakravarthy in his first over. But then, Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar forged the partnership to stabilise the RCB's innings. Will Jacks took the charge of playing aggressive cricket and smashed for 22 in an over of Starc. RCB have the runs despite Kohli going early. But the real game will begin now once the powerplay ends. KKR still haven't used their impact sub and it could be another spinner who could come in there. Overall, the powerplay has won by RCB as they cut down the advantage KKR got from the last two overs.

Live updates from the first innings