IPL 2024: Jake Fraser McGurk Smashes Fastest Fifty For Delhi Capitals In IPL history

New Delhi: Swashbuckling batter Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed the fastest fifty for Delhi Capitals and the third joint fastest fifty of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved this incredible landmark during the clash between DC and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday.

McGurk, the rising batting sensation completed his fifty, second of the IPL career, in just 15 balls to reach to the landmark. It took only three IPL innings for the 22-year-old to accomplish the feat. This is the fastest fifty for DC in IPL history, overtaking Chris Morris's 17 ball half-century in 2016 against the Gujarat Lions, followed by Rishabh Pant (18 balls) against Mumbai Indians in 2019, Prithvi Shaw(18 balls) against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021 and Tristan Stubbs (19 balls) vs MI earlier in the ongoing season.

The fastest-ever fifty in IPL history is owned by Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed a 13-ball fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last year. McGurk's fifty is the fastest of this season. The second fastest fifty are owned by Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul, KKR opener Sunil Narine and former RR player Yusuf Pathan.

In the game, McGurk, who has scored the fastest List-A century, smashed 65 in 18 balls at a strike rate of 361.11 with five fours and seven sixes. A key highlight of his knock saw him take down spinner Washington Sundar to hammer him for 30 runs in an over with three fours and three sixes.

In three IPL matches so far, McGurk has scored 140 runs at an average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 222.22. His best score is 65. He scored a knock of 55 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in his IPL debut.

Coming to the match, SRH was put on field first by DC. Travis Head (89 in 32 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes) and Abhishek Sharma (46 in 12 balls, with two fours and six sixes) put on an explosive stand of 131 runs in 6.2 overs. Later, contributions from Shahbaz Ahmed (59* in 29 balls, with two fours and five sixes) and Nitish Kumar (37 in 27 balls, with two fours and two sixes) came in handy to take SRH to 266/7 in their 20 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for DC with 4/55.