IPL 2024 | Jake Fraser-McGruk Equals His Own Record; Scores Fastest Fifty Of Season

Delhi Capitals’ batter Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed the fastest 50 of the IPL 2024 on Saturday in the match against Mumbai Indians in 15 deliveries and equalled his own record of doing so in the fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi: Jake Fraser-McGurk of Delhi Capitals (DC) matched his own record of smashing the fastest 50 of the IPL 2024 by scoring a half-century in 15 deliveries on Saturday in the match against Mumbai Indians (MI). With the knock, he equalled his record of scoring the fastest 50 of the season, which came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the same number of deliveries. Also, he scored the third-joint fastest 50 in the history of the IPL.

The 22-year-old played a knock of 84 runs from 27 balls during his stay at the crease and his innings was laced with six maximums. Although, the opener departed before scoring a century, he established a solid launchpad for DC to post a big total on the scoreboard.

The ongoing edition of the IPL has already witnessed many batting records being broken as teams are scoring at a very quick scoring rate. The young Australian batter from the Delhi Capitals has been in brilliant form in the ongoing edition and he has amassed 247 runs from five innings with an average of 49.40 and a massive strike rate of 237.50. He has scored three half-centuries so far in the tournament.

McGurk attacked the bowlers right from the start after MI invited DC to bat first. The right-handed batter helped the team score 92/0 in the powerplay, thanks to his sensational knock and the team will be eyeing a total of more than 200.

Delhi Capitals are currently placed at the sixth position in the points table with four victories from nine matches with a net run rate of -0.386.

