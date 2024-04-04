IPL 2024: Ishant Sharma Floors Russell with Toe Crusher; Gets Applause from Batter

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Premier League (IPL) contest between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals on Thursday was dominated by the batters but Ishant Sharma produced one heck of a delivery which compelled even the batter to appreciate him even after getting dismissed.

KKR posted 272/7 while batting first as the batters dished out a clinical display to post a huge total. Andre Russell played a whirlwind knock of 41 runs from 19 balls laced with four boundaries and three sixes. It required a brilliant delivery from Ishant Sharma to send him back to the pavilion and stop the carnage from the batter.

The incident occurred on the first delivery of the last over as the Indian pacer bowled an inswinging yorker to dismiss the West Indian all-rounder. By the time Russell managed to bring down his bat, the stumps were shattered and the batter fell to the ground. Before walking back to the pavilion, the 35-year-old applauded Ishant for his brilliance with the ball.

Sunil Narine was the highest run-scorer for KKR with a knock of 85 runs from 39 balls. Young gun Angkrish Raghuvanshi also impressed the spectators as he amassed 54 runs from 27 balls.

DC failed to chase the huge target of 278 as only Rishabh Pant and Tristian Stubbs were the only batters who scored half-centuries. The lack of support from other batters culminated in a 106-run defeat for DC and they suffered their third loss of the tournament so far.