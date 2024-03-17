Indian cricket is bigger than anyone... but I don't see it is happening: Irfan Pathan

Hyderabad: Former India pacer Irfan Pathan believes that the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season will not be able to address the lack of a middle-lower order batter issue ahead of the much anticipated T20 World Cup to be held in West Indies and USA in June.

Irfan, one of the leading commentators of Star Sports, spoke to select media persons, a week before the commencement of the coveted Indian Premier League 2024. The prestigious tournament will be held in India despite the country witnessing the general elections from April 19 to May 1.

Irfan feels that franchise cricket is completely different from International cricket. Franchises want their player to bat at a certain position where they are best suited and can help the team win by scoring runs at a particular position on ETV Bharat's query of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill secure their opening spots, whether Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson should play in the middle order for their respective IPL team for their preparation for the T20 World Cup?

"For the guys like Ishan Kishan who actually bats up the order and suddenly Mumbai Indians think because that there is World Cup and hence he will be batting in the middle order, it doesn't work like that because every franchise wants their players to bat at certain numbers," Irfan, who has represented Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in IPL, said.

Generally, Kishan opens the inning with Rohit Sharma for Mumbai Indians while Sanju Samson bats at the number three position for Rajasthan Royals. Even KL Rahul has also been starting the innings for the last four years and has never batted in the middle order since 2021 in the IPL. Notably, Jitesh Sharma, who represents Punjab Kings, is the only wicket-keeper batter who play in the middle order, especially at number five or six in the fray. Hence, India will be looking for a dependable wicket-keeper batter in the middle order who can finish the game as well as anchor the game if needed.

"Ideally yes, Indian cricket is bigger than anyone, any franchise cricket or anything else. But when it comes to franchise cricket, every cricketer wants to do well but every franchise wants the best position for their particular player and this is where they are gonna use them," he added.

Irfan feels that Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson will be batting where in the top order, but KL Rahul is someone who can bat in the middle order for their franchise.

"I think Ishan is gonna bat up the order and Sanju is gonna bat at where he bats for Rajasthan Royals. The only thing that is very interesting is about KL Rahul. Rahul has done something different that he has gone out of his skin -- Batting up the order to bat in the middle order which he has done for the Indian team. So he is the only case. I think he has taken his decision to bat in the middle order. But generally, if you talk about the franchise, they want to win the tournament and want their best players to bat at that particular position," Irfan, who has played 103 IPL matches, elaborated.