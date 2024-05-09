IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans To Don Lavender Jersey Against KKR To Raise Cancer Awareness

ETV Bharat / sports

Gujarat Titans players will wear special lavender jerseys to raise awareness about cancer. This will be the second instance when Gujarat will be donning the jersey for a special cause. The Gujarat players will showcase their commitment to the fight against cancer during their final home game against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 13, 2024.
Ahmedabad (Gujarat): The Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans are set to donning special lavender jerseys as they will be taking a stand against cancer for the second year in a row.

The players will display their commitment to the fight against cancer during their last home game of the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season on May 13, 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders. This gesture will serve as a reminder of the importance of early detection and access to quality care for improving outcomes in patients with cancer.

"In our continued bid to extend our support for the battle against cancer, Gujarat Titans will don the Lavender kit for our home game against Kolkata Knight Riders on 13th May. Join us and paint the stands Lavender as we stand in solidarity with those affected," Gujarat Titans posted on their X handle, formerly known as Twitter.

Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Gujarat Titans, Colonel Arvinder Singh said, "Cancer affects countless lives, and the lavender jerseys are a small gesture on our part to the cause. The jerseys are a symbol of our support to cancer patients and survivors, serving as a reminder about the need for preventive measures and early diagnosis to win the battle against cancer. Together with our fans, we hope to create a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by cancer."

Shubman Gill, captain of Gujarat Titans, emphasized the team's dedication to make a difference, "As sportspersons, we are aware of our social responsibility to our fans and the community at large. Wearing these lavender jerseys unites us with cancer fighters and honours their courage. Together, we hope that our efforts will contribute to a world where the burden of cancer can be overcome through awareness and education."

The forthcoming clash against Kolkata Knight Riders presents an opportunity for GT fans and the cricket community to rally behind this important cause. This initiative will raise awareness among the fans about cancer prevention, emphasizing the importance of lifestyle adjustments and regular screenings for early detection.

