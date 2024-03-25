IPL 2024 Full Schedule Announced, Final in Chennai; Matches, Venues, Read All Details Here

Hyderabad: The final of the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 26.

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday released the schedule for the second phase of the cash-rich league. MA Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as Chepauk, is the home ground of defending Champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

This will be the third time that Chennai will be hosting the summit clash of the cash-rich league and for the first time after 2012 final which was played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Chennai will host the summit clash of the grandest franchise league in the world after the prolonged gap of 12 years.

The iconic Chepauk will host the IPL finale long after voting in Tamil Nadu is completed on April 19 for its 39 Lok Sabha seats in the first phase of elections. The polling for Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats will take place on May 25.

"After a break on May 20th, the spotlight will shift to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium as the world’s biggest cricket stadium hosts an electrifying Qualifier 1 clash featuring two top-ranked sides on Tuesday, May 21st, followed by the exciting Eliminator on Wednesday, May 22," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in statement.

"Similarly to the season opener, the Qualifier 2 and the grand final will take place in Chennai, the home turf of reigning champions Chennai Super Kings. The Qualifier 2, to be played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator, will take place on Friday, May 24th, followed by the summit clash on Sunday, May 26."

The knockout stage of the tournament will commence on May 21 as the top two teams of the points table will square off against each other in the Qualifier 1 to book their place in the final. The Eliminator will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 22 while the Qualifier 2 will be played the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on May 24.

The second part of the IPL schedule, comprising 52 matches including the playoffs, will begin on April 8, with CSK hosting Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. In all, the 2024 league phase will include 11 double-header days, two of which took place on the opening weekend.

"In the second phase, Delhi Capitals will play all their remaining five home matches in front of their enthusiastic home crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi after opting to play their first two home matches in Visakhapatnam. Punjab Kings, who commenced their season at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, will culminate their home campaign in Dharamsala. The scenic stadium offering breathtaking views will be the home to PBKS, hosting two matches on May 5th and 9th against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively," Shah further added in the statement.

Apart from the main home grounds of the ten teams, the tournament will also travel to Visakhapatnam, Dharamshala and Guwahati, which will host two games each as the second home grounds of Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals respectively. Guwahati will host the final league game of the season on May 19, between Rajasthan Royals and KKR.

As promised by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, all the 74 matches of the IPL will be played in India amid the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "The entire IPL will be held in India. We will be formulating the remaining schedule very soon and announce it," Shah was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Should CSK go the distance in the tournament, the marquee games at Chepauk will be perfect opportunity for Mahendra Singh Dhoni to end his IPL career in front of home fans, as is being widely speculated after he handed over the team's captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad on the eve of the league-opener.

The schedule for the first two weeks of the IPL was already released. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first match of the IPL 2024 on March 22. A total of five matches have already been played so far with Punjab Kings all set to take on RCB at the famed M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

March 22: CSK vs RCB (Chennai) 8 pm

March 23: PBKS vs DC (Mullanpur) 3:30 pm

KKR vs SRH (Kolkata) 7:30 pm

March 24: RR vs LSG (Jaipur) 3:30 pm

GT vs MI (Ahmedabad) 7:30 pm

March 25: RCB vs PBKS (Bengaluru) 7:30 pm

March 26: CSK vs GT (Chennai) 7:30 pm

March 27: SRH vs MI (Hyderabad) 7:30 pm

March 28: RR vs DC (Jaipur) 7:30 pm

March 29: RCB vs KKR (Bengaluru) 7:30 pm

March 30: LSG vs PBKS (Lucknow) 7:30 pm

March 31: GT vs SRH (Ahmedabad) 3:30 pm

DC vs CSK (Visakhapatnam) 7:30 pm

April 1: MI vs RR (Mumbai) 7:30 pm

April 2 : RCB vs LSG (Bengaluru) 7:30 pm

April 3: DC vs KKR (Visakhapatnam) 7:30 pm

April 4: GT vs PBKS (Ahmedabad) 7:30 pm

April 5: SRH vs CSK (Hyderabad) 7:30 pm

April 6: RR vs RCB (Jaipur) 7:30 pm

April 7: MI vs DC (Mumbai) 3:30 pm

LSG vs GT (Lucknow) 7:30 pm

April 8: CSK vs KKR (Chennai) 7:30 pm

April 9: PBKS vs SRH (Mullanpur) 7:30 pm

April 10: RR vs GT (Jaipur) 7:30 pm

April 11: MI vs RCB (Mumbai) 7:30 pm

April 12: LSG vs DC (Lucknow) 7:30 pm

April 13: PBKS vs RR (Mullanpur) 7:30 pm

April 14: KKR vs LSG (Kolkata) 3:30 pm

MI vs CSK (Mumbai) 7:30 pm

April 15: RCB vs SRH (Bengaluru) 7:30 pm

April 16: GT vs DC (Ahmedabad) 7:30 pm

April 17: KKR vs RR (Kolkata) 7:30 pm

April 18: PBKS vs MI (Mullanpur) 7:30 pm

April 19: LSG vs CSK (Lucknow) 7:30 pm

April 20: DC vs SRH (Delhi) 7:30 pm

April 21: KKR vs RCB (Kolkata) 3:30 pm

PBKS vs GT (Mullanpur) 7:30 pm

April 22: RR vs MI (Jaipur) 7:30 pm

April 23: CSK vs LSG (Chennai) 7:30 pm

April 24: DC vs GT (Delhi) 7:30 pm

April 25: SRH vs RCB (Hyderabad) 7:30 pm

April 26: KKR vs PBKS (Kolkata) 7:30 pm

April 27: DC vs MI (Delhi) 3:30 pm

LSG vs RR (Lucknow) 7:30 pm

April 28: GT vs RCB (Ahmedabad) 3:30 pm

CSK vs SRH (Chennai) 7:30 pm

April 29: KKR vs DC (Kolkata) 7:30 pm

April 30: LSG vs MI (Lucknow) 7:30 pm

May 1: CSK vs PBKS (Chennai) 7:30 pm

May 2: SRH vs RR (Hyderabad) 7:30 pm

May 3: MI vs KKR (Mumbai) 7:30 pm

May 4: RCB vs GT (Bengaluru) 7:30 pm

May 5: PBKS vs CSK (Dharamshala) 3:30 pm

LSG vs KKR (Lucknow) 7:30 pm

May 6: MI vs SRH (Mumbai) 7:30 pm

May 7: DC vs RR (Delhi) 7:30 pm

May 8: SRH vs LSG (Hyderabad) 7:30 pm

May 9: PBKS vs RCB (Dharamshala) 7:330 pm

May 10: GT vs CSK (Ahmedabad) 7:30 pm

May 11: KKR vs MI (Kolkata) 7:30 pm

May 12: CSK vs RR (Chennai) 3:30 pm

RCB vs DC (Bengaluru) 7:30 pm

May 13: GT vs KKR (Ahmedabad) 7:30 pm

May 14: DC vs LSG (Delhi) 7:30 pm

May 15: RR vs PNKS (Guwahati) 7:30 pm

May 16: SRH vs GT (Hyderabad) 7:30 pm

May 17: MI vs LSG (Mumbai) 7:30 pm

May 18: RCB vs CSK (Bengaluru) 7:30 pm

May 19: SRH vs PBKS (Hyderabad) 3:30 pm

RR vs KKR (Guwahati) 7:30 pm

May 21: Qualifier 1 (Ahmedabad) 7:30 pm

May 22: Eliminator (Ahmedabad) 7:30 pm

May 24: Qualifier 2 (Chennai) 7:30 pm

May 26: Final (Chennai) 7:30 pm.