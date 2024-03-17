IPL 2024: Dhruv Jurel joins Rajasthan Royals' camp

Hyderabad (Telangana): India wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel joined the Rajasthan Royals (RR) training camp ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

Jurel made his India debut recently during the five-match Test series against England, where he scored 190 runs after appearing in 3 matches and 4 innings.

With IPL just less than a week away, Rajasthan would be looking to continue their high-flying performance after narrowly missing out on it in the last season and losing the final to Gujarat Titans a season before.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Rajasthan-based franchise shared a small clip of the youngster joining the team. "The only way you deserve to be welcomed, @dhruvjurel21," RR wrote on X.

Ahead of the new season, RR unveiled their 'Pink Promise' jersey on Tuesday which they will be wearing during their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 6, which will be dedicated to the "empowered women of Rajasthan and the nation".

The bandhani pattern on the jersey represents the ancient art of tie-dying, which features traditional Rajasthan attire for women. The jersey will also feature visual representations of solar panels, a source of clean energy given to rural Rajasthan women.

RR strengthened their squad in the IPL 2024 auction by acquiring the likes of Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq and Nandre Burger.

Rajasthan Royals squad: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.