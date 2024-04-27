IPL 2024 DC vs MI: Delhi Capitals Emerge Triumphant By 10 Runs

Delhi: Winning the toss, Mumbai Indians (MI) opted to bowl first but Delhi Capitals' (DC) opener Jake Fraser-McGurk ensured that he will always keep the opposition bowlers under pressure. Jake scored 84 runs from just 27 deliveries before being dismissed by Piyush Chawla. The other batters kept scoring runs at a rapid pace even after his wicket and DC reached a huge total of 257/4. Tristan Stubbs provided the final flourish with an unbeaten 48 runs from 25 balls but Shai Hope came with the most notable performance as he scored 41 runs from just 17 balls in spite of being known for his tendency to play an anchor role.

MI then put in a good fight riding on a 63-run knock from Tilak Verma and an innings of 46 runs laced with three sixes. Tim David attempted to finish the match but his stay at the crease was cut short by Mukesh Kumar.

Live updates from the second innings

Over 16-20 (247/9)

Tilak Verma completed his fifty while Tim David smoked some big hits to win the game for MI. The team needed 64 runs from the last three overs and David carved a big over in the 18th as he managed to muster 16 runs from the first three deliveries. But, Mukesh dismissed the Australian finisher on the fourth delivery as he trapped the batter in front of the wickets. This might change the game for the chasing side as the equation becomes tougher for them with the team needing 41 off the last 12 deliveries.

But, Nabi got dismissed and then Tilak also got out in the 19th over but still Luke Wood hit a six to reduce the margin of victory to only 10 runs.

Over 11-15 (173/3)

Hardik Pandya ensured 14 runs in the 12th over and he was ready to set foot on the pedestal but Rasikh Salam came up with a over which produced two key scalps. The bowler first deceived Hardik with the back of the hand slower ball and then sent Nehal Wadhera packing as the batter tried to glide the ball very fine behind the wickets. However, runs are pouring in with ease and Tilak racked up 21 runs from the 15th over.

Over 7-10 (115/3)

Hardik Pandya is looking in good touch today as he is middling the ball during his aggressive stroke play. He smacked three boundaries and a six in the over by Kuldeep and it cost 19 runs for the bowling side in the ninth over. Tilak also hit a four and a six to Axar Patel in the 10th over. Hardik is looking in fine form today and MI would hope a match-winning performance.

The duo of Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma have added 50 runs for the fourth wicket so far.

Over 0-6 (65/3)

The start from the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan was solid as they gathered 35 runs from the first three overs. However, Khaleel Ahmed got rid of Rohit in the fourth over as he tried to slog a delivery bowled outside off but ended up giving a catch in deep. Mukesh Kumar then sent Ishan Kishan packing in the next over as Kishan tried to slog a ball but ended up giving a catch at mid-off. Although it was a bright start from MI, they lost three wickets in quick succession with Suryakumar Yadav being the last one to go. This will now make the chase slightly difficult for MI from here on.

Live updates from the first innings

Over 16-20 (257/4)

Stubbs scripted a carnage and he racked up 26 runs in the 18th over of the innings. Bumrah dismissed Pant in the penultimate over with a slower one and Pant mistimed his pull. Also, 17 runs came off the last over and DC posted a mammoth total on the scoreboard. DC have set a target of 258 for the opposition but the ongoing edition has shown that no total is safe these days and so another run-fest might be on the cards today.

Over 11-15 (190/3)

Shai Hope, who usually believes to play an anchor role also adjusted his game according to the situation and scored 41 runs from just 17 balls before being dismissed by Luke Wood with a slower ball. Hope smacked five sixes and no boundary during his stay at the crease. We are in for another high-scoring match. Rishabh Pant is already in the middle and Tristan Stubbs walked into bat after the dismissal of Hope. The aggressive duo will be now looking to take the team to a huge total.

Over 7-10 (128/2)

The run flow was unstoppable in the seventh over as well and both the batters played some extravagant strokes to steer the run rate and 21 runs were scored from the set of the six deliveries. The most crucial breakthrough for MI came in the eighth over as Fraser-McGurk tried to slog a wrong-un from Piyush Chawla but was caught at deep mid-wicket. MI have got an important wicket but they need to restrict the run rate as DC are heading for a huge total. Nabi dismissed Abhishek Porel via a stumping in the 10th over.

Over 0-6 (92/0)

Run-scoring has become a pretty easy job in the ongoing edition of the IPL and Jake Fraser-McGurk is proving it with his whirlwind knock in the middle. While Porel is playing second fiddle to his batting partner, Jake completed his fifty in just 15 deliveries. 19,18, 18 and 14 run from the first four overs and we are in for another high-scoring fixture. Hardik then leaked 20 runs in the fifth over and runs are flowing rapidly in the middle. Bumrah brought some sigh of relief for the bowling side conceding only six runs in the sixth over.

Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kumar Kushagra, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

Toss

MI won the toss and chose to bowl.