IPL 2024: DC Pacer Dar Reprimanded for Code of Conduct Breach

Rashik Salam Dar was found to have breached the IPL code of conduct by aggressively celebrating his team's thrilling win over Gujarat Titans in an IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals pacer Rasikh Salam Dar has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his side's game and Gujarat Titans here on Wednesday. In a high-scoring affair, the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals managed to eke out a four-run win against Gujarat Titans despite a late onslaught by all-rounder Rashid Khan.

According to a media statement issued by the IPL, *Rasikh Salam Dar, Bowler, Delhi Capitals has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on April 24, 2024.'

"Dar committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement added.

Delhi Capitals first posted a challenging 224 for 4 as they rode on a blistering 88 by skipper Pant in just 43 balls. The hosts restricted the Shubman Gill-led side to 220 for 8 to. register a win in front of the home crowd.

Courtesy of the win, Delhi Capitals have jumped to the sixth spot with eight points with four wins and five losses from nine games. Gujarat Titans are on the seventh spot in the standings with four wins and five losses. The Subhman Gill-led team have eight points in their kitty.

