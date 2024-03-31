IPL 2024 | David Warner Equals Chris Gayle's Record of Most Fifties in T20s

Ahmedabad: The IPL 2024 has already witnessed some scintillating performances from the batters. A plethora of records have been broken during these initial days of the league, with explosive Australian opener David Warner adding his name to the list on Sunday as he became the batter with the most half-centuries in T20 cricket, equalling West Indies' Chris Gayle.

Openers Warner and Prithvi Shaw gave Delhi Capitals a fierce start as they piled up 91 runs in the first 9 overs, with the former reaching his 110th T20 half-century in just 33 deliveries before trying to scoop it over his head only to be caught by Pathirana in what was a blinder of a catch.

Chris Gayle has the same number of fifties in the shortest format across 463 matches. Warner recently drew the curtain on his Test and ODI career but continues to play a vital role in T20s for the national side. He has racked up 3099 runs in T20 cricket so far across 103 Innings with an average of 33.68.

Warner also became the fastest player to score 6500 IPL runs in his 179th IPL game. Coming into the match, Warner had amassed 78 runs from two matches with an average of 39 with a strike rate of 141.81. DC will play their next game against Chennai Super Kings on March 31.