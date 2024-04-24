IPL 2024: David Miller Becomes First South African To Hit 450 Sixes in T20s

Delhi: Gujarat Titans’ middle-order batter David Miller smacked his 450th six in the T20s in the fixture against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here and scripted his name in the record books.

Chasing a target of 225, David Miller played a valiant knock to keep GT in the game alive till the end. In the 17th over of the innings, he whacked Anrich Nortje with a pull over leg-side against the back of a length delivery and earned six runs. With the third six of his innings, he became the first South African batter to hit 450 sixes in T20 cricket.

Before the match, Miller had hit 447 sixes across 474 matches and needed three maximums to become the first South African batter to whack 450 sixes. Miller is one of the most fearsome finishers in the shortest format of the game and he showcased his batting prowess once again in the match against Delhi Capitals. The previous match was not very good for the southpaw as he managed to score only four runs against Punjab Kings.

He had amassed 10,143 runs with an average of 35.34 and a strike rate of 138.16. He also has 720 boundaries associated with his name in the T20 cricket. Miller has experience playing for various franchises including Durham, Glamorgan, Paarl Royals, Peshawar Zalmi and Fortune Barishal.

In his international career, Miller has amassed 2268 T20I runs with a strike rate of 144.55 which includes a couple of centuries. Also, he has 4458 ODI runs to his name with an average of 42.05.