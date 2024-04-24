IPL 2024: David Miller Becomes First South African To Hit 450 Sixes in T20s

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 19 hours ago

David Miller first South African to hit 450 sixes in T20s.

South African batter David Miller achieved a remarkable feat in the IPL becoming the first South African cricketer to hit 450 maximums in T20 cricket. He hit Anrich Nortje on the leg-side to earn six runs and registered his name in the record books.

Delhi: Gujarat Titans’ middle-order batter David Miller smacked his 450th six in the T20s in the fixture against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here and scripted his name in the record books.

Chasing a target of 225, David Miller played a valiant knock to keep GT in the game alive till the end. In the 17th over of the innings, he whacked Anrich Nortje with a pull over leg-side against the back of a length delivery and earned six runs. With the third six of his innings, he became the first South African batter to hit 450 sixes in T20 cricket.

Before the match, Miller had hit 447 sixes across 474 matches and needed three maximums to become the first South African batter to whack 450 sixes. Miller is one of the most fearsome finishers in the shortest format of the game and he showcased his batting prowess once again in the match against Delhi Capitals. The previous match was not very good for the southpaw as he managed to score only four runs against Punjab Kings.

He had amassed 10,143 runs with an average of 35.34 and a strike rate of 138.16. He also has 720 boundaries associated with his name in the T20 cricket. Miller has experience playing for various franchises including Durham, Glamorgan, Paarl Royals, Peshawar Zalmi and Fortune Barishal.

In his international career, Miller has amassed 2268 T20I runs with a strike rate of 144.55 which includes a couple of centuries. Also, he has 4458 ODI runs to his name with an average of 42.05.

Read More

  1. Mustafizur-less CSK Face Unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad
  2. IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Likely To Play Mumbai Indians' Next Game Against Delhi Capitals
  3. IPL 2024: Ishant Sharma Floors Russell with Toe Crusher; Gets Applause from Batter
Last Updated :19 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.