IPL 2024: Anrich Nortje Bowls Most Expensive Over; Punished For 32 Runs

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals’ pacer Anrich Nortje registered an unfortunate record to his name in the game against Mumbai Indians conceding 32 runs in the last over which turned out to be the most expensive over of this Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Romario Shepherd inked an onslaught in the final over hitting 32 runs off the last six deliveries. Shepherd's destruction in the final over helped the team post a mammoth total of 234 for 5. Shepherd smashed as many as four sixes and two boundaries as he took on Nortje with gusto.

Shepherd started the destruction with a straight hit down the ground on a leg-cutter. Then, the all-rounder followed it up with three sixes which included a slog over leg-side, an aerial flick and a powerful shot over sweeper cover.

The last ball was bowled angling into the leg-stump but Shepherd took care of that as well. He hit a helicopter shot over wide long-on on the last delivery of the over and gathered six runs from the last ball.

Nortje has bowled most expensive spell in IPL innings while taking at least 2 wickets, leaking 65 runs against MI today, followed by former SRH pacer Siddarth Kaul's spell 64/2 which came against the same team. DC have also conceded the most expensive last two overs of an IPL innings as they leaked 51 runs off final two overs. This unwanted record was previously held by Royal Challengers Bengaluru when they were taken to the cleansers by Punjab Kings to score 49 runs in 2020.

Courtesy of the hammering, the South African pacer finished with figures of 2 for 65. This was Mumbai's third-highest total in the history of IPL. Mumbai Indians scored 96 runs in the last five overs as Romario Shepherd remained unbeaten on 39 off just 10 balls, while Tim David remained unbeaten on 45 off just 21 balls.

MI batters took a listless DC attack to the task. The total scored by MI is now the highest team total in T20 cricket where a batter did not score a half century. This was also Mumbai Indian's highest total at Wankhede Stadium, their home crowd since the inception of the cash-rich league.