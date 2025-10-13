ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2012: SC Puts On Hold Order Directing Insurer To Pay Rs 82.80 Lakh On Account Of Sreesanth's Injury

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold an order passed by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), directing an insurance firm to pay Rs 82.80 lakh to a company, which had contracted players of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals, on account of S Sreesanth's knee injury in the 2012 edition of the tournament.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench passed the order while hearing a plea filed by United India Insurance Co. Ltd against the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission's (NCDRC) April order. "He (Sreesanth) did not play for a single day (in IPL 2012)," the bench observed, adding, "Till further orders, the effect and operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed".

"Issue notice… The respondent is already represented through Rony Oomen John, Advocate-on-Record, on caveat. Hence, issuance of formal notice is dispensed with. The appeal is admitted. Until further orders, the effect and operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed", said the bench, in its order.

The NCDRC had passed the order on a complaint filed by Royal Multisport Pvt Ltd under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, alleging wrongful repudiation of the insurance claim by the firm. The commission noted that Royal Multisport Pvt Ltd had contracted players of 'Rajasthan Royals' in the IPL tournament in March 2012 and had obtained a 'special contingency insurance for player loss of fees cover' for a sum of Rs 8.70 crore from the insurance firm.