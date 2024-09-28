ETV Bharat / sports

IPL Teams Likely to Be Allowed Five Retentions And One RTM Card In 2025 Mega Auction

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 51 minutes ago

The ten IPL teams will likely be allowed five retentions each as well as the option of using one right-to-match card during the Indian Premier League 2025 auction. The final decision is likely to be taken during the BCCI's 93rd Annual General Meet, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 28, 2024.

The ten IPL teams will likely be allowed five retentions each as well as the option of using one right-to-match card during the Indian Premier League 2025 auction. The final decision is likely to be taken during the BCCI's 93rd Annual General Meet, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 28, 2024.
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins pose with the IPL trophy (IANS)

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Amid all speculations around the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, all the franchise leagues are reportedly allowed to retain at least five players as well as they can use one Right-to-Match card.

According to the latest report by ESPNcricinfo, the retention rules are expected to be finalised before the 93rd Annual General Meet of the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 29, 2024. However, there is no exact information about how many Indians and overseas players can be retained.

"It could not yet be confirmed how many Indian players can be part of the set of retained players or whether there will be a cap on retained overseas players. What is also unknown are the retention slabs," the report claimed.

However, the report claimed that the overall purse for each team could go up to the Rs 115-120 crore mark, as compared to the salary cap of Rs 90 crore from the 2021 mega auction.

"The overall purse could not be confirmed either, but it is understood it will hover around the INR 115-120 crore mark," the report added.

Notably, BCCI are yet to announce the dates for the mega auction and it is also unclear whether auction details will be made public after the meeting or not.

