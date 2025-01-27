ETV Bharat / sports

IOA Sets Up Helpline To Ensure Athletes' Safety At National Games 2025

Dehradun: To prevent harassment, abuse and other forms of interpersonal violence during the National Games here, the Indian Olympics Association (IOA) and the organising committee on Monday announced a helpline to promote the safety and well-being of athletes and coaches.

The Games, scheduled to open on Tuesday, will run until February 14 in multiple locations across Uttarakhand.

"The Indian Olympic Association and the National Games Games Organising Committee have established a safeguarding telephone helpline as part of a focused initiative to promote safety and well-being as well as to prevent and address adverse incidents during the Uttarakhand National Games 2025," said an IOA release.

"The helpline will be available to athletes, coaches, and officials around the clock. This is part of our initiative to prevent harassment, abuse, and other forms of interpersonal violence in sports. We have also formed a Safeguarding Committee that will work to prevent safeguarding issues and look into any complaints that may arise," said IOA president PT Usha.

Usha said the helpline was to create a secure environment where the athletes and coaches could give their best without any pressure.