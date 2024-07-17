ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: IOA Releases List Of 117 Athletes, 140 Support Staff; Shot-Putter Abha Khatua Missing

New Delhi: India will be represented by 117 athletes at the upcoming Paris Olympics after the sports ministry cleared the final contingent that also features 140 support staff and officials, of which 72 "have been approved at cost to the Government" to meet the "requirements" of the traveling sportspersons.

The only qualified athlete missing from the list is shot putter Abha Khatua. Khatua, who qualified through world rankings quota, has been dropped without any explanation after her name was bound missing from the World Athletics' list of Olympic participants a few days ago.

"The permissible limit for stay of support personnel in the Games Village against accreditation as per norms of the Paris Organising Committee for the 2024 Olympic Games is 67 including 11 1OA Contingent Officials, which includes five Medical Team Members," stated a letter from the ministry to the Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha.

"For catering to the requirements of the athletes, additional coaches and other support staff numbering 72 have been approved at cost to the Government and arrangements for their stay have been made in Hotels/in locations outside the Games Village," it added.

Athletics will nonetheless make for the biggest group in the contingent with 29 names (11 women and 18 men), followed by shooting (21) and hockey (19).