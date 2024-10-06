ETV Bharat / sports

International Cricketers Arrive In Kashmir For Legends League Cricket Matches

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir): Several international cricketers arrived in Srinagar today to play the final leg of Legends League Cricket (LLC) tournament that begins from Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

Officials said that the around 18 cricketers landed at the Srinagar International Airport and were driven to a luxury hotel in the Srinagar city where they will stay for two weeks till the culmination of the league.

Amid tight security arrangements, the players were ferried in a special bus from the airport to the hotel which is close to the venue of the tournament.

Officials said the 18 players who arrived in Srinagar today include Dinesh Kartik, Kedar Jadav, Martin Guptill, Pawan Negi, Suboth Bhati, Suranga Lakmal, Chaturanga De Silva, Elton Chugumbura, Hamilton Masakadza, Abdur Razak, Parthiv Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Hamid Hassan, Shreevats Goswami, Jeevan Mandis, Jesal Karia, Monu Kumar and Ribin Bist.

The league will be played at the Bakshi Stadium from October 9 to October 16. The stadium has been decorated and renovated to host international cricket after four decades.

As per ESPN cricinfo, the last One Day international match was hosted between India and Australia in September 1986, which India had lost. The first was played between India and West Indies in October 1983, but it was disrupted after the spectators dug the pitch and allegedly raised slogans against the host team, India.