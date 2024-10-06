International Cricketers Arrive In Kashmir For Legends League Cricket Matches

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir): Several international cricketers arrived in Srinagar today to play the final leg of Legends League Cricket (LLC) tournament that begins from Wednesday, October 9, 2024.
Officials said that the around 18 cricketers landed at the Srinagar International Airport and were driven to a luxury hotel in the Srinagar city where they will stay for two weeks till the culmination of the league.
Amid tight security arrangements, the players were ferried in a special bus from the airport to the hotel which is close to the venue of the tournament.
Officials said the 18 players who arrived in Srinagar today include Dinesh Kartik, Kedar Jadav, Martin Guptill, Pawan Negi, Suboth Bhati, Suranga Lakmal, Chaturanga De Silva, Elton Chugumbura, Hamilton Masakadza, Abdur Razak, Parthiv Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Hamid Hassan, Shreevats Goswami, Jeevan Mandis, Jesal Karia, Monu Kumar and Ribin Bist.
The league will be played at the Bakshi Stadium from October 9 to October 16. The stadium has been decorated and renovated to host international cricket after four decades.
As per ESPN cricinfo, the last One Day international match was hosted between India and Australia in September 1986, which India had lost. The first was played between India and West Indies in October 1983, but it was disrupted after the spectators dug the pitch and allegedly raised slogans against the host team, India.
Seven matches will be played in the city that will feature prominent international cricket stars including Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Ian Bell, Kedar Jadav and others.
Raman Raheja, co-founder of LLC, alongside former India players Mohammad Kaif and Naman Ojha last week announced that Kashmir will host the international cricket after four decades with cricket legends participating in the LLC. He said the League began in Jodhpur in Rajasthan on September 20 and its final match will be played in Baskhi Stadium in Srinagar on October 16.
The football ground of Bakshi stadium was chosen for the league given its 30,000 seating capacity for spectators than the usual Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium which has a seating capacity of 13,000. The Bakshi stadium football ground was curated by expert curators from the United States to it suitable for cricket.
Raheja said the tournament is featuring India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and Konark Suryas, Manipal Tigers, Southern Super Stars, and Urbanrisers Hyderabad.
Star cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Ian Bell, and Harbhajan Singh are representing the six teams in the league, he said.