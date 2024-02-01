Interim Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Harps on Asian Games, Chess Capital

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a marked appreciation to the strides made by the country in the world of sports on Thursday in parliament while presenting the interim budget 2024. She also praised the progress the Indian Chess world has made in the global arena, citing the four fold increase in the number of Grandmasters now when compared to 2010.

"The country received its highest ever medal tally in Asian Games and Asian Para Games in 2023 Chess prodigy and our No. 1 ranked player Praggnanandhaa put up a stiff fight against world champion Magnus Carlsen in 2023, today, India has over 80 chess grand masters compared to little over 20 in 2010," he stated.

India displayed a prolific performance in the Asian Games 2023 bagging 107 medals and it was their highest-ever medal tally in the history of the event. They were ranked fourth in the points table behind China, Japan and South Korea. India's medal count increased steadily in the last three editions as they secured 57 medals in 2014, 70 medals in 2018 and crossed the 100-medal mark in 2023.

Shooting and Athletics were two strong disciplines where the Indian contingent shone, bagging 22 and 29 medals in them. India won seven golds in shooting while they won six in Athletics.

In the world of Chess, India has taken a massive leap thanks to the legacy that was nurtured by Vishwanathan Anand. The country now has 84 Grand Masters as Vaishali Rameshbabu from Tamil Nadu became the 84th GM last year. She is also the sibling of Praggnanandhaa. She also scripted history becoming the first ever siblings to become GMs from India.

Anand scripted a string of successful campaigns in several global tournaments and that paved the way for the budding chess players to excel in the sport. Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa turned out to be the pioneer of India's success story in chess in recent years becoming International Master at the age of 10 and Grandmaster at the remarkable age of 12.

Anand and Koneru Humpy played a key role in India making progress in the sport. Anand earned the title of Grandmaster in 1998 while Humpy did so in 2002. Now, with the advent of technology, coupled with an increase in coaching institutes, the country has been witness to climbing the stairs of success.