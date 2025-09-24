Instances When Sportspersons Pulled Of Provocative Gestures; Ft. Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan
The Sunday match of the Asia Cup 2025 between India and Pakistan witnessed players from both sides enacting provocative gestures.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 3:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: When India and Pakistan met in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 21, the tensions were high, considering the strained relations between the two countries. Following the Pahalgam terror attack sponsored by militants in Pakistan that killed 26 people on April 22, the relations between the two countries escalated, causing a conflict. The effects of the same are evident in various aspects, and sports are no exception to it as well.
The Asia Cup Super 4 match between the arch-rivals also witnessed the same rivalry. A few gestures from Pakistani players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan caused the uproar. Rauf was seen showing a gesture where he indicated a plane crash, suggesting that the Pakistani army destroyed the Indian fighter planes during Operation Sindoor. Pakistan claimed that it took down the Indian fighter planes during the conflict.
Also, Farhan did a gun-firing celebration, indicating the violence caused by the militants. However, this is not the first time that players have shown provocative political gestures on the field. There have been multiple other instances of the same.
Henry Olonga and Andy Flower
The two Zimbabwean cricketers wore black armbands during the 2003 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, mourning the death of democracy in their country. Both players faced intense scrutiny after their gesture and were forced to exile from the country. Neither of them ever played for Zimbabwe again.
Tommie Smith and John Carlos (1968)
In the Olympics held in Mexico, black American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos staged a silent protest on the podium at the Mexico Olympics. They staged the protest after winning gold and bronze in the 200 meters. The athletes first entered the stadium shoeless to highlight poverty. They raised a black-gloved fist in a “Black Power” salute against ongoing racial inequality in America.
Polish pole vaulter gestures at crowd during Moscow Olympics (1980)
The 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow were engulfed in controversy after U.S. President Jimmy Carter called for a boycott of the games following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. However, this was not the only instance when politics entered the 1980s. Polish pole vaulter Władysław Kozakiewicz celebrated his world record leap with a bras d’honneur gesture, which many considered as a retaliation to the Soviet crowd.