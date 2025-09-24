ETV Bharat / sports

Instances When Sportspersons Pulled Of Provocative Gestures; Ft. Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan

Hyderabad: When India and Pakistan met in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 21, the tensions were high, considering the strained relations between the two countries. Following the Pahalgam terror attack sponsored by militants in Pakistan that killed 26 people on April 22, the relations between the two countries escalated, causing a conflict. The effects of the same are evident in various aspects, and sports are no exception to it as well.

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between the arch-rivals also witnessed the same rivalry. A few gestures from Pakistani players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan caused the uproar. Rauf was seen showing a gesture where he indicated a plane crash, suggesting that the Pakistani army destroyed the Indian fighter planes during Operation Sindoor. Pakistan claimed that it took down the Indian fighter planes during the conflict.

Also, Farhan did a gun-firing celebration, indicating the violence caused by the militants. However, this is not the first time that players have shown provocative political gestures on the field. There have been multiple other instances of the same.

Henry Olonga and Andy Flower

The two Zimbabwean cricketers wore black armbands during the 2003 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, mourning the death of democracy in their country. Both players faced intense scrutiny after their gesture and were forced to exile from the country. Neither of them ever played for Zimbabwe again.