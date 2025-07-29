Rickshaw Puller Turned Soldier Wins Power Lifting Gold: The Extraordinary Tale Of Ajay Yadav

Gaya: Ajay Yadav, a resident of Gaya in Bihar, is a soldier in the Indian Army. He pursued studies while driving a rickshaw and working as a labourer, and got a job in the Army's Border Roads Organisation (BRO). He has recently grabbed the attention of sports enthusiasts by winning a gold medal in the All Asian Power Lifting Championship held in Vietnam. His success story is inspiring for every struggling youth.

Won a gold medal

Ajay Yadav lifted 260 kg in the 82 kg weight category in the All Asian Power Lifting Championship, winning the gold medal. He has become the first Indian player in the 82 weight category to receive a gold medal in the Vietnam Championship held from 18 July 2025 to 22 July 2025.

Players from 44 countries participated in this championship. He was competing with 663 players in 82 body weight category. Every match in the championship is a knockout.

Father used to drive a bullock cart

Ajay Yadav, a resident of Purni Bathan village of Fatehpur block, about 50 km from Gaya district headquarters, has achieved a brilliant success, but the struggle behind it was equally difficult and painful. He says that the financial condition of his house was very bad. His father Ram Balak Prasad used to drive a bullock cart.

Ajay Yadav spoke in an interview with ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

Lack of money to pursue studies

Ajay recalls his struggle and says that the financial condition of the family was so bad that they could not even pay the school fees. After that, he was enrolled in a government school, but the condition of the house was not such that any money could be spent on his education. With great difficulty, he completed his education.

After passing matriculation, Ajay Yadav also worked as a labourer. Then, looking at the financial condition of his family, he prepared to join the army. He saved money by driving a rickshaw and then filled the army vacancy form with the same money. He got selected for the Indian Army in 2010. From that time onwards, the situation started improving a bit. However, the financial condition of the family is not very good either.

Used to drive an auto in 'Jhumri Tilaiya'

Ajay Yadav's Purni Bathan village is adjacent to the border of Jharkhand's Koderma district. There was a time when this forest area was heavily Naxal-affected. Near his village is a tourist spot named 'Jhumri Tilaiya' in Jharkhand's Koderma district. During his student life, Ajay used to go there on Saturdays and Sundays and drive a rickshaw. He used to earn more than 500 rupees in two days and return home. Then with the same money, he used to help his father with his studies and household expenses for the entire week.

The passion to pursue powerlifting

Ajay Yadav says that he was not interested in powerlifting from the beginning. When he was posted in the Assam camp, he joined the gym for his fitness. Seeing his strength and courage, the gym trainer inspired him to play the powerlifting game. He started preparing for powerlifting from the year 2016 and then slowly started winning many competitions.

Winning gold with hard work

Ajay Yadav says that there is no quota for sports in his unit. He has prepared himself for the sport on his own. Currently, he is posted in Srinagar 32nd BRTA unit of Jammu and Kashmir state. He said that he used to practice in his unit itself. Despite a lack of resources, we continued our practice. However, CO sahab of his unit has helped a lot in this. He himself says that CO sahab has a big role in his success.

Ajay Yadav has three brothers. All the members of his family, including his elder brother Sanjay Prasad Yadav and younger brother Vijay Kumar Yadav, live in the village. Elder brother Sanjay Prasad Yadav works as a labourer in the village, while younger brother Vijay Kumar Yadav met with an accident in 2019. Due to which his spine was broken. Ajay's father died due to lightning. The responsibility of the entire family is on him.

Ajay Yadav's family struggles

Ajay Yadav's elder brother, Sanjay Yadav, says that the family is not only financially weak but has also been shattered due to the deep shock caused by many incidents. This is the only brother of ours on whom the whole family is dependent. He works hard and bears the expenses of the whole family. Despite all the difficulties, he has brought glory to his country and state by winning the gold medal.

"When my younger brother (Vijay) was injured in an accident, Ajay took him to other states and got him treated at his own expense. When he recovered, my wife passed away. We were just coming out of this difficult time when my father died due to lightning. My brother is the source of courage and strength for the entire family."

Finance for travelling overseas

Ajay also appeals to the state government for financial help and says that all kinds of sports and players are being promoted in Bihar. "I hope that the Bihar government will also help me to move forward. Two to two and a half lakh rupees are spent on one tour, which he is unable to meet," he stated.

"The financial condition of the house was not good, so the fees for studies were also not being met. Father used to drive a bullock cart. I also used to do labour work and drive a rickshaw in between to complete my studies. Later, I got selected in the army. Later, my interest in power lifting increased. Recently, I won a gold medal in Vietnam. I have also been selected for Russia, but I don't have money. I want finance from the government so that I can win more medals for the country."