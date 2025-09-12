ETV Bharat / sports

Our Responsibility Is To Build An Ecosystem: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday stressed the need to work toghether to take the sports forward in the country saying it cannot happen in silos.

Mandaviya said, "If we have to truly take Indian sport forward we need to think holistically, this can't happen in silos." He also emphasised that the country couldn't become a true sporting nation without moving beyond medals.

Speaking at the PlayCom 2025: Business of Sports Summit here, the Sports Minister said, "A vision document is a first step, a plan of what is needed going forward and engaging all stakeholders --athletes, coaches, researchers, administrators, and writers who form the sporting ecosystem."

He also referred to India's geographical and cultural diversities as an appealing opportunity going to waste.

"At the same time of the year, one part of our country experiences heavy snowfall, another faces 45-degree heat, while the South witnesses monsoon rains. Nowhere else in the world is there such range. Talent exists everywhere — in villages, cities, tribal areas. Our responsibility is to build an ecosystem that gives every talented child a chance," he added.

Mandaviya was candid about governance failures that have long stunted progress. "Too often, federations spend their energy in disputes rather than focusing on athletes. That is why we introduced the Good Governance Bill, which places the athlete at the centre. Representation of women has also been ensured, because 50 per cent of our athletes are women, their voices must be present in leadership," he added.

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha spoke as the conscience of the movement. She traced her own beginnings in Payyoli, running barefoot with no stadiums or modern training aids, to her near-podium finish at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

"To many, that race looked like defeat. But for me, it was a defining moment. It proved that an Indian woman could stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world," Usha recalled.

Her appeal was to change the way society values sport. "Talent is not confined to big cities or academies. A child running barefoot to school, a girl playing kabaddi in her backyard, a boy lifting a grain sack in the field, these children already have strength and determination. What they need is opportunity, proper training, and encouragement from parents and teachers," she said.

Usha emphasised the role of technology and science but warned against losing sight of fundamentals. "Technology can sharpen an athlete, but character is what makes a true champion."

"Let us make a promise that no child in India should be denied the chance to play, to dream, to shine," she quipped.

Reforming Governance: The New Act

A key highlight of the summit, organised by Sportstar and KPMG India, was a detailed discussion on the recently passed National Sports Governance Act.

Joint Secretary Kunal described it as "the single biggest reform in sport since Independence."