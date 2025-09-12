Our Responsibility Is To Build An Ecosystem: Mansukh Mandaviya
Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled an athlete-centric roadmap to propel India into the world’s top-10 sporting nations.
Published : September 12, 2025 at 8:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday stressed the need to work toghether to take the sports forward in the country saying it cannot happen in silos.
Mandaviya said, "If we have to truly take Indian sport forward we need to think holistically, this can't happen in silos." He also emphasised that the country couldn't become a true sporting nation without moving beyond medals.
Speaking at the PlayCom 2025: Business of Sports Summit here, the Sports Minister said, "A vision document is a first step, a plan of what is needed going forward and engaging all stakeholders --athletes, coaches, researchers, administrators, and writers who form the sporting ecosystem."
He also referred to India's geographical and cultural diversities as an appealing opportunity going to waste.
"At the same time of the year, one part of our country experiences heavy snowfall, another faces 45-degree heat, while the South witnesses monsoon rains. Nowhere else in the world is there such range. Talent exists everywhere — in villages, cities, tribal areas. Our responsibility is to build an ecosystem that gives every talented child a chance," he added.
Mandaviya was candid about governance failures that have long stunted progress. "Too often, federations spend their energy in disputes rather than focusing on athletes. That is why we introduced the Good Governance Bill, which places the athlete at the centre. Representation of women has also been ensured, because 50 per cent of our athletes are women, their voices must be present in leadership," he added.
Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha spoke as the conscience of the movement. She traced her own beginnings in Payyoli, running barefoot with no stadiums or modern training aids, to her near-podium finish at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.
"To many, that race looked like defeat. But for me, it was a defining moment. It proved that an Indian woman could stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world," Usha recalled.
Her appeal was to change the way society values sport. "Talent is not confined to big cities or academies. A child running barefoot to school, a girl playing kabaddi in her backyard, a boy lifting a grain sack in the field, these children already have strength and determination. What they need is opportunity, proper training, and encouragement from parents and teachers," she said.
Usha emphasised the role of technology and science but warned against losing sight of fundamentals. "Technology can sharpen an athlete, but character is what makes a true champion."
"Let us make a promise that no child in India should be denied the chance to play, to dream, to shine," she quipped.
Reforming Governance: The New Act
A key highlight of the summit, organised by Sportstar and KPMG India, was a detailed discussion on the recently passed National Sports Governance Act.
Joint Secretary Kunal described it as "the single biggest reform in sport since Independence."
"The Act is built upon three core pillars: athlete centricity, good governance, and global alignment," Kunal said.
Sports lawyer Vidushpat Singhania said, "There is going to be more stability in the federations, which is actually the major requirement, especially if they are going to bid for major events like the Olympics."
Meanwhile panel discussion titled India in a League of Its Own, How India Shapes Global Sport, Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Arun Dhumal linked the league's success to the 1983 World Cup victory.
"The IPL's strength lies in the conveyor belt of domestic talent. The BCCI organises over 2,000 games a year. That is what other sports need to do — create that pool," he quipped.
Pro Kabaddi League’s Anupam Goswami agreed but highlighted the challenge of scale. "The level of competition has to be the best the sport offers, and it has to come together in terms of administration," he said.
NBA India's Rajah Chaudhary underlined basketball’s paradox. "Basketball is popular at the school level. Unfortunately, we've not had a sustainable league in the country. Grassroots is crucial, hence. We want 13-14 year olds to pick up a basketball."
Vita Dani, co-owner of Chennaiyin FC and Chairperson of Ultimate Table Tennis, stressed collaboration over competition. "For us to be successful, multiple sports have to co-exist. Cricket succeeded because it was rooted in the community. If we can replicate that with other sports, India will truly become a sporting nation," Dani said.
Meanwhile, former hockey captain Rani Rampal was forthright about inequality. "I honestly wonder if cricketers work harder than we do, since they receive more money and support. Mirabai Chanu's struggles are immense, have cricketers faced that? Sponsors need to look beyond cricket," she said.
Paralympic champion Sumit Antil sought early support. "Before a medal, a para athlete struggles. A prosthetic limb costs Rs 4–5 lakh. If it breaks during training, we lose crucial time. Support must come at the formative stage," said Antil.
Weightlifting star Mirabai Chanu offered a raw glimpse into the pressures of competing as a woman. Recalling her near-miss at 2024 Paris Olympics, she said, "I was on my periods during the Olympics. The cramps, the pain, it is tough. When we win, we are heroes. When we lose, criticism is harsh. This must change."
Neerav Tomar balanced the narrative, pointing to rising commercial support. "Back in 2004, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore barely got commercial deals. Today, Neeraj Chopra is almost rubbing shoulders with cricketers. Agencies are backing Olympic sports like never before," he said.
Experts agreed that infrastructure must be embedded in communities, with schools, universities, and local bodies ensuring facilities are constantly in use.
