Injury rules out New Zealand pacer Jamieson for remainder of the season

Wellington: New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out until the next summer.

Jamieson has been ruled out of cricketing action until at least next summer after scans revealed a new stress fracture in his back. According to a release by New Zealand Cricket, scans were taken following New Zealand’s first Test in the recently concluded series against South Africa, and they showed a stress fracture in the same region where Jamieson had been operated on last year.

The lanky pacer won’t be required to undergo another surgery, he will need rest and rehabilitation to give the injury the best chance to heal. He was thankful for all the support he had received so far and looked forward to returning to cricket in the near future.

“The last few days have been some of my most challenging but I am hugely grateful for the support I’ve received from my partner, family, teammates, support staff, and medical professionals," said Jamieson.

“I know injuries are part of life as a cricketer and at my age, I am hopeful I still have many more playing days ahead of me," the speedster added.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead described this development as “tough news”, but saw Jamieson's determination as a positive,

“We’ve all seen how much work Kyle has put into returning to international cricket and for him to have a setback like this is tough news to get," Stead added.

New Zealand recently won 2-0 in the Test series against South Africa. Jamieson featured in the first game, and finished with the match figures of 6 for 93. This Test marked his return to international cricket after a significant break. Prior to this, he had last featured for New Zealand in September 2023.

New Zealand’s next international engagement is against Australia.