Injured Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of 5th Test; Gambhir Says 'Generations Will Talk About What He Did'

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was on Sunday ruled out of the fifth and final Test against England after sustaining a fracture to his right foot on day one of the fourth match in Manchester. Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan has been named as his replacement.

"Rishabh Pant, who sustained a fracture to his right foot during the fourth Test against England in Manchester, has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test of the series," the BCCI said in a press release.

The 27-year-old Pant retired hurt on 37 on the opening day of the Test in Manchester and went for scans after taking a blow to his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes. He, however, returned to bat after the fall of Shardul Thakur's wicket with India at 314/6 and went on to score an audacious fifty.

"The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress and the team wishes him a speedy recovery," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in the release. "The Men's Selection Committee has named Narayan Jagadeesan as replacement for Rishabh Pant for the fifth Test, which begins on July 31, 2025, at Kennington Oval, London."

India's updated squad for the fifth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (WK).

Gambhir Says Generations Will Talk About What Pant Did

Meanwhile, Head coach Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said the character and foundation of the current Indian team will be built on the remarkable act of courage from Pant, who batted in the first innings of the fourth Test with a broken right foot.

Pant added crucial first innings runs for the team despite batting with a fractured foot after missing a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes on day one. He managed to get a half-century, helping India post 358 on day two. Pant was not required to bat in the second innings as Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar guided India to a morale-boosting draw with a century each to keep the series alive.

"Rishabh already, it's been declared that he's out of the series. And one thing I want to say is that the character and the foundation of this team will be built on what Rishabh did for the team and for the country as well," said Gambhir in the post-match media interaction.

"Any amount of praise is not enough for him, especially batting with a broken foot. Not many people have done that in the past. And he had put his hand up, and that is why I say any amount of praise...

"I can sit here and talk about this for hours and hours. I think the generations to come forward will talk about this. And generations coming forward should talk about it, that there is someone who has batted with a broken foot. And it's unfortunate because of the kind of form he was in.

"But again, he's an important member of the Test side. And I hope he recovers quickly and comes back quickly and try and deliver a game for us," said the former India batter.