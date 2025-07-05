ETV Bharat / sports

India's White-Ball Tour Of Bangladesh Rescheduled To September 2026

India's tour of Bangladesh, which was to take place in August 2025, has now been pushed to September 2026

India's White-Ball Tour Of Bangladesh Deferred To September 2026
File photo of BCCI logo (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 5, 2025 at 5:44 PM IST

Updated : July 5, 2025 at 5:52 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026.

The BCCI, in a media statement issued on Saturday, said, "This decision has been reached following discussions between the two Boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams."

The Indian Cricket Board did not however, give the exact reason for the deferment of the tour to the neighbouring country.

"The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course," the statement added.

India last toured Bangladesh in 2024, where both teams square off against each other in a three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series. The Indian team registered a clean sweep over the Bangla Tigers, dishing out a dominant display in the process.

This development would now mean that the return of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the competitive field would be delayed, considering they only feature in the ODIs now. However, India and Bangladesh are still likely to face each other in September in the Asia Cup.

India has already cut off bilateral ties with Pakistan, considering the cross-border tensions between the two nations. They haven't played any bilateral series against each other since 2013 when Pakistan toured India.

July 5, 2025

