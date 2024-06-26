ETV Bharat / sports

India's Tour of Zimbabwe: Shivam Dube Replaces Nitish Reddy In The Squad

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 19 hours ago

All-rounder Shivam Dube has been named as a replacement for the injured Nitish Reddy in the Indian squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. The BCCI made the announcement on June 26 through a media statement.

India's Tour of Zimbabwe: Shivam Dube Replaces Nitish Reddy In The Squad
File photo of India all-rounder Shivam Dube (ANI Photo)

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Ajit Agarkar-led men's selection committee has named all-rounder Shivam Dube as a replacement for the injured Nitish Reddy in India's squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in a media statement said that the "BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Nitish Reddy’s progress."

Shivam Dube is a left-handed batter and a right-arm medium pacer. He has played one ODI and 27 T20s, in which he has scored nine and 289 runs. He has also taken 8 wickets in T20 internationals. The 31-year-old plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit and is known for his aggressive batting and the range of shots.

Shivam Dube is part of the Indian squad that is currently playing in the T20 World Cup 2024. India will play Zimbabwe in the five-match T20I series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, starting from July 6, 2024. The national selectors have rested all the seniors including regular skipper Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the tour. The Indian team will be led by young Shubman Gill.

India’s updated squad: Ꮪhubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Ajit Agarkar-led men's selection committee has named all-rounder Shivam Dube as a replacement for the injured Nitish Reddy in India's squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in a media statement said that the "BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Nitish Reddy’s progress."

Shivam Dube is a left-handed batter and a right-arm medium pacer. He has played one ODI and 27 T20s, in which he has scored nine and 289 runs. He has also taken 8 wickets in T20 internationals. The 31-year-old plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit and is known for his aggressive batting and the range of shots.

Shivam Dube is part of the Indian squad that is currently playing in the T20 World Cup 2024. India will play Zimbabwe in the five-match T20I series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, starting from July 6, 2024. The national selectors have rested all the seniors including regular skipper Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the tour. The Indian team will be led by young Shubman Gill.

India’s updated squad: Ꮪhubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube.

TAGGED:

SHIVAM DUBEBCCIAJIT AGARKARINDIAN CRICKET TEAMINDIA TOUR OF ZIMBABWE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Gold Loan Companies Step Up Gas For International MSME Day

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

Why Signing Of Nepal-China BRI Implementation Deal Isn't Working Out?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.