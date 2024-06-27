ETV Bharat / sports

India's Road To World Cup 2024 Semi-final; A Testament To Resilience And Adaptability

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jun 27, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

The Men in Blue have been a dominant force in the T20 World Cup 2024 so far and they have won all of the matches so far. Ahead of the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024, Meenakshi Rao sums up India's journey so far in the tournament which includes a string of clinical performances.

T20 WC 2024
File Photo: Indian Cricket Team (AP Photos)

Guyana: India's journey in the T20 World Cup 2024 has been a testament to resilience and adaptability, overcoming formidable challenges from New York to the Caribbean. From navigating volatile pitches in the group stages to a hectic Super 8 schedule across multiple venues, India's path to the semi-finals has been marked by collective effort and strategic brilliance.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has repeatedly said, he wants to and is leading a “smart team”. Smart for him means quick adaptability, fulfilling assigned targets, working as a team, and stepping in when the need arrives. Smart also meant that he was not overly excited about individual sprees, laying his bets on “collective positivity”.

Starting their campaign in New York against Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA, India faced early tests on unfamiliar grounds. The drop-in pitches from Adelaide all the way to Florida and then New York, tested the bat as never before, limiting the legendary Indian run-getters to draw every patient muscle in their willow to somehow surmount low totals.

Despite initial struggles to set imposing totals, key contributions from players like Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya cameos to spice up the proceedings to respectability when openers like Kohli and Sharma went cheaply.

Transitioning to the Super 8s, India's challenges intensified with a demanding travel schedule and the need for super quick adaptation to vastly different Caribbean conditions. Matches against Afghanistan in Barbados, Bangladesh in Antigua, and Australia in St. Lucia showcased the team’s ability to thrive under pressure. Their bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, consistently delivered, bowling out opposition and defending modest scores with precision.

While Virat Kohli's batting form was a no-go, other players stepped up crucially. Hardik Pandya's all-round contributions and the middle-order stability provided by players like Shivam Dube bolstered India's performances. Sharma's leadership shone through in strategic adjustments and team combinations tailored to match conditions.

Throughout their journey, India has exemplified a "smart team" ethos, as described by captain Rohit Sharma. Despite challenges and setbacks, such as Virat Kohli's rare but continued batting failures, the team's resilience has been its defining trait. Each player has embraced individually assigned roles, contributing to team victories with a shared determination to excel under pressure.

Key to India's success has been the astute selection of players like Kuldeep Yadav, whose spin prowess has thrived in the Caribbean conditions, adding depth and tactical flexibility to the squad. The ability to adapt quickly to varying match situations and venues has been a hallmark of Sharma's captaincy, ensuring that India remains competitive in every encounter.

As they prepare to face England in the semi-final, India carries with them the confidence of an undefeated campaign and the momentum of hard-fought victories. With a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talents, backed by meticulous planning and unwavering team spirit, India aims to continue their quest for World Cup glory, knowing that each challenge overcome has fortified their resolve for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket.

