India's National Anthem Played In Pakistan Without Men In Blue Playing There; Social Media Ridicules PCB

Lahore: In a massive blunder ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy match, the Indian national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ was played instead of ‘Advance Australia Fair’ (Australia's national anthem) before the match no. 4 between Australia and England at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, February 22.

The national anthems of both teams are played before the start of every match. As per the normal practice ICC events, after England’s national anthem, ‘God Save The King’ was played, it was supposed to be followed by ‘Advance Australia Fair’.

But the DJ surprised everyone present at the venue, playing the Indian national anthem for two seconds before the mistake was rectified immediately and the ‘Advance Australia Fair’ was played. In the video that surfaced on the internet, "Bharat Bhagya Vidhata" words from India's national anthem can be clearly heard.

This major mistake led to a huge backlash from cricket enthusiasts on social media, who couldn’t stop themselves from laughing over this big blunder. Notably, the first big ICC tournament in Pakistan was played way back in 1996 and this ongoing Champions Trophy marked the first global tournament in the country since the 2009 attack on the touring Sri Lankan team.

The host Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) will have to explain in due course of time, as well as the action they will take against the concerned people after the national anthem blunder.

On the match front, Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bowl against England in their campaign opener. Both teams are coming into the tournament on the back of ODI series defeats in the subcontinent. While England suffered a 3-0 loss in India, Australia lost both of its ODIs in Colombo to Sri Lanka, a side who aren't part of the ongoing Champions Trophy. Interestingly, Australia are yet to win a Champions Trophy since their 2009 edition triumph.

The two sides last met in ODIs last year in England, with Australia winning the series 3-2.