India's first-ever Night Street Race To Be Held In Chennai On August 31 and September 1

Chennai was scheduled to host a Formula 4 car race on December 9 and 10 last year. However, the races were not scheduled as per plan due to the Michuang cyclone rain and flood damage that occurred in various areas. Thus, the race was declared postponed.

Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority has permitted to schedule the Indian Championship and Indian Racing League. Accordingly, preparations are underway to hold this Night street race on August 31 and September 1. As already planned, this race will be held on the roads around the Chennai Island area.

Organized by Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority in association with Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd, various racers from the international level participate in this Formula 4 race. The Formula 4 race is planned to be held as a night street race on a road of about 3.5 kilometres around the island. Starting from Chennai Island, this car race will conclude at the Island grounds after the path going through Anna Salai, Sivananda Road, Napier Bridge, and back to the Island grounds (Theevu Thidal).

The race is highly anticipated as it is the first-night car race not only in India but also in South Asia. A lot of fans are eager to watch this race as many foreign players are participating in this league.

The ticket fee for this race is Rs 3,999 for the first day and Rs 6,999 for the second day for the premium stand section. Also, the grandstand fee is Rs 1,999 for the first day and Rs 2,599 for the last day. Similarly, at Golden Launch stand, the first-day ticket fee is Rs 7,999 and the second-day ticket fee is Rs 13,999.

The Platinum Launch ticket fee is Rs 12,999 for the first day and Rs 19,999 for the second day. It has also been announced that these tickets can be booked online. It is also informed that all the next stage information about this league will be released one by one.

When it was planned to hold these night street races in Chennai last December, the concept faced a lot of criticism. Many people raised questions about having car races on roads used by the public.