By How Much Percent Did Neeraj Chopra's Brand Value Increase After Paris Olympics 2024?

Mumbai (Maharashtra): With his silver medal win at the recently concluded Paris 2024 Olympics, 'golden boy' Neeraj Chopra has become India's first track and field athlete to clinch medals in consecutive Summer Olympic Games.

Although he fell short of defending his gold medal from Tokyo 2020, the ace javelin thrower delivered his season-best with a throw of 89.45 meters, securing the silver medal in Paris Games.

This historic achievement has not only cemented his status as India’s greatest track and field athlete but has also significantly enhanced his brand value, making him one of the most desired Indian sporting icons for brands across the spectrum.

Having consistently excelled in track and field over the years, with victories at the Asian Games, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, and Diamond League, Neeraj has been a top-tier ambassador for globally renowned brands such as VISA, Samsung, Omega, Under Armour, Coca-Cola, Britannia, and Bharat Petroleum, among others.

Furthermore, his historic achievement in Paris has led to a substantial 40-50% surge in commercial value. Leading brands across various sectors, including automobile, banking, logistics, real estate, and quick commerce, are eager to partner with Neeraj.

Sharing insights into Neeraj's brand value post-Paris, Karan Yadav, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW Sports revealed, "Neeraj is India’s most decorated athlete. His Gold and Silver medals in back-to-back Olympics are unprecedented for the country. He has been consistent in other major world events as well. Neeraj has a global appeal and if you combine his performances with his humble and authentic personality, there is truly no one else in sports who can make the same impact for brands across categories."

"Leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympics, his endorsement fee was already at a premium. His Silver medal in Paris has made him India's greatest individual Olympian ever and that has increased his commercial value further. We are expecting to close a few deals in the coming weeks in certain key categories," he further explained.

With the 26-year-old hinting that his "best is yet to come," Neeraj’s journey, both on and off the field, is poised to reach greater heights and it is an incredible opportunity for brands to closely associate with him for the next Olympic cycle, leading to LA 2028.