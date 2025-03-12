ETV Bharat / sports

India’s Absence In WTC Final To Cost Lord’s £4 Million In Revenue

London: India's failure to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final is estimated to cost the home of cricket, Lord's Cricket Ground, nearly 4 million pounds in revenue when it hosts the five-day match in June.

After finishing as runners-up in the last two editions, India missed out on securing a berth in the final. The Pat Cummins-led Australia and South Africa will now square up against each other for the ultimate glory in Test cricket.

"Lord’s is set to generate nearly £4 million less in revenue for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final after India’s failure to qualify," a report in The Times said.

"The absence of India has significantly curtailed the financial windfall expected by Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), underscoring the financial influence of Indian cricket across the global game."