India Tour of England 2025 | New Test Captain Gill Has This To Say On Batting Order, Virat And Rohit's Absence

Mumbai: Newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill on Thursday said India's batting order will be finalised once the team reaches England for the gruelling five-Test match series set to begin later this month.

"There will be pressure in every tour. It will be difficult to fill their space (the one left by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli). We are used to playing in a pressure situation," Gill told reporters here.

"Our batting order will be decided after an intra-squad practice game along with a 10-day camp," Gill added. He was speaking at the pre-departure press conference at the BCCI headquarters here in the presence of head coach Gautam Gambhir.

The five-match test series in England begins on June 20, 2025, with the first match at Leeds. The remaining four will be played at Birmingham, Lord's in London, Old Trafford in Manchester and The Oval in London. The final test will be played from July 31 to August 4, 2025.

Gill, who hails from Punjab, is leading the Test team for the first time after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bid adieu to the five-day format. Acknowledging that the team would miss the two veterans, Gill insisted that there was a good mix of experience and youth in the current bunch.

He said when he came to know that he would lead the Indian Test team, he was "overwhelmed" but also stressed that it is a "big responsibility" and he was looking forward to this "great challenge". Meanwhile, coach Gautam Gambhir said, "I am always under pressure irrespective team is winning or losing."