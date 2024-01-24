Loading...

Indian Women's Hockey Team Overcomes Polish Challenge

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

Updated : Jan 24, 2024, 6:52 PM IST

Indian Women's Hockey Team Overcomes Polish Challenge (Source Hockey India)

India started their campaign in the FIH Hockey5s Women's World Cup 2024 with a win. The Indian team defeated Poland 5-4 in a nail-biting campaign. India will next take on the United States.

Muscat (Oman): The Indian Women’s Hockey Team won a thrilling Pool C game against Poland 5-4 to kick start their FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup 2024 with a win. Mumtaz Khan (4’, 14’) and Deepika Soreng (6’, 29’) scored braces for India.

The Indian Women's Team was quick to take the lead with Mumtaz Khan (4’) scoring a field goal early in the first half. Deepika Soreng (6’) soon doubled the lead with another field goal just a couple of minutes later. The lead didn’t stay with India for too long as Julia Kucharska (8’) and Poland’s Captain Marlena Rybacha (10’) fired in field goals as the score read 2-2 with five minutes left in the first half. Mumtaz Khan (14’) returned to score her second goal as India had their noses in front by the end of the first half with the score reading 3-2.

The second half of the game was off to a quiet start with both teams preventing each other from scoring any goals. But as India kept the pressure on Poland with some top-quality passing, Mariana Kujur (23’) was presented with an opportunity to double India’s lead and she didn’t disappoint as they went up 4-2 courtesy of her brilliant finish.

With three minutes left on the clock, Paula Slawinska (27’) intercepted an Indian pass and scored to reduce the goal deficit to one. However, Deepika Soreng (29’) soon scored as India again had a two-goal lead. Monika Polewczak (29’) scored within no time as the score read 5-4 in favour of India with just about a minute left. The Indian Women’s Team held on to the lead as they went on to win the match 5-4.

The Indian Women’s Team will next play the United States of America later in the day.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">
Last Updated :Jan 24, 2024, 6:52 PM IST

TAGGED:

HOCKEYINDIAN WOMENS TEAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.